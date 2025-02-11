Posted in: TV | Tagged: Big Mood, channel 4, Lydia West, Nicola Coughlan, sitcom, Tubi

Big Mood: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West-Starrer Returning for Season 2

Big Mood, the hit Channel 4 comedy starring Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West as a bipolar writer and her co-dependent best friend, was renewed.

Channel 4 has given the green light to Season 2 of Big Mood, starring Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan. The first series was Channel 4 streaming's highest new comedy launch since Derry Girls, which also starred Coughlan. Big Mood follows Maggie, played by Coughlan, a 30-year-old writer with bipolar disorder, and her co-dependent relationship with her best friend Eddie, played by It's a Sin star Lydia West, as they keep messing up each other's lives but can't quit each other.

At the start of Season 2, it's been a year since Maggie and Eddie last saw each other, without any contact between them. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn't alone – Maggie has competition in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Maggie needs to work out if her special brand of chaos can find space in Eddie's new life, or she fears she will lose her forever.

The first series from writer Camilla Whitehill was Channel 4's most-watched new comedy launch since Derry Girls, according to the network. It got rave reviews and attracted plaudits for its depiction of bipolar disorder on screen. Whitehill previously said, "There's perhaps a misconception that by using humour to explore something, you're taking the topic less seriously."

Coughlan shared, "Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show. It's been one of the greatest joys of my life making it, and I'm beyond delighted that we get to come back and tell the next chapter of Maggie and Eddie's story. Rats at the ready." West added, "So excited to reunite with my besties and work on series 2! I can't wait to see the scripts and get back to the world of Eggie!" Channel 4 comedy boss Charlie Perkins noted, "People really took to this zeitgeisty buddy-comedy with excellent central performances from Nicola and Lydia. Coupled with the heart and passion of all those involved in Big Mood, we're excited to see how Camilla captures everything that people loved about the first series and beyond in series two." Laurence Bowen, CEO of Dancing Ledge Productions and executive producer, said, "We're absolutely thrilled that Big Mood has been recommissioned by the wonderful Channel 4. The success of series one is a testament to Camilla's exceptional writing and the brilliant central performances from Nicola and Lydia, whose chemistry brought the perfect balance of heart, humour, energy and authenticity to the show." Big Mood Season 1 is available on Tubi in the U.S. and Canada. There is currently no word on whether Tubi will pick up Season 2 for international streaming.

