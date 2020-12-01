Big Sky Preview: "The Big Rick" Is Big Focus of Cassie's Suspicions

Heading into the third episode of ABC and David E. Kelley's mystery thriller Big Sky, Rick (John Carroll Lynch) is finding out very quickly that taking Cody (Ryan Phillippe) off the playing field permanently may have been a great quick-fix at the moment, but it also created complications he never predicted. Let's just say that his one-on-one with Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) didn't exactly earn him any benefit of the doubt. With Cassie and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) ramping up their investigation with this week's "The Big Rick" (we're wondering if there might be some horrific irony coming), plans are changed, time becomes more vital than ever, and- some hope?

"Rick starts to really consider what the cost of this behavior is. He realizes how deep his marriage is at risk, and he's got to make some decisions as to whether or not he's going to save that. Of course, the other part of that is it's not like the three women in the trailer are willing to go along. Grace, the character that Jade Pettyjohn plays, is just simply unwilling to comply," Lynch explains about this week's episode. 'It's one thing when you have just one person in the trailer, and they're unwilling to comply. It's another thing when you have three of them. That makes itself pretty clear in the next episode of how unwieldy these mistakes are getting. Mistakes begin to compound themselves — and the cost of those mistakes begin to grow."

Big Sky season 1, episode 3 "The Big Rick": Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Meanwhile, Grace manages to make headway on the girls' quest for freedom. Merilee pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it's too late, and Helen finally confronts Ronald about his increasingly strange behavior. Written by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, and directed by Gwyneteh Horder-Payton.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest-starring in this episode is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.