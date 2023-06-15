Posted in: Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: billions, preview, season 7, showtime

Billions Wraps Up Run in August with Season 7 – And Guess Who's Back?

With the seventh & final season set to hit this August, here's a look at the date announcement teaser for Showtime's Billions.

Even with the news breaking back in February that the show's universe was going to be expanded in some major ways, we still had to pause when Showtime confirmed that the 12-episode seventh & final season of Billions would begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, August 11 (before its on-air debut on Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime). Stemming from showrunners Brian Koppelman & David Levien, the final run brings Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod back into the mix. Joining Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll & Maggie Siff are David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins. In the final season, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. Now, here's a look at the official cast image that was released earlier today along with the date announcement:

"'Billions' has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," shared Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise." The Showtime series is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

