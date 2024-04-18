Posted in: Disney+, NBC, Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: Blossom, discovery, disney, Even Stevens, jenna von oy, Mayim Bialik, nbc, nickelodeon, quiet on set

Blossom: "Quiet on Set" Abuse Not Just at Nickelodeon: Mayim Bialik

Blossom stars Mayim Bialik & Jenna von Oÿ, and Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens) on the abuse covered in the ID docuseries Quiet on Set.

Since the release of the Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, many former child stars, many still active in Hollywood, are coming out to speak up on their experiences, some triggering memories of a toxic culture that was normalized. Among the subjects featured were shows produced by Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and other inappropriate behavior, including The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and Zoey 101. Blossom stars Mayim Bialik and Jenna von Oÿ, along with Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano, spoke up about their reactions to the docuseries and personal experiences on the podcast The Breakdown.

Blossom Star Mayim Bialik Says Women Were Berated in Writers' Room

When the trio started discussing the controversy on the shows, von Oÿ commented that the issues she's seen from Quiet on Set weren't much different than "things that I heard about other sets during our time." "Women being berated in the writers' room is something that was just like — I'm sorry — it was considered in — I mean, I hate to say it — it's considered par for the course," The Big Bang Theory star added. "I will say I do not believe that happened in our writers' room … and there were things that we all thought were OK to even joke about, which now we'd be mortified."

Romano admitted she avoided watching Quiet on Set because she found it "extremely triggering" and turned down an appearance when ID approached her, opting to talk about it on the podcast. "I think we're all kind of living with a little bit of survivor's guilt," she said. "That could have been any one of us, and we all kind of need to grieve together, I think at this point and sort of come together to try to figure out what now."

"You're watching what the entire culture was like. This is not what happened because 'Nickelodeon this-that.' Of course, it touched me personally. Of course, it did," Bialik continued. "But what it also reminded me of is how far we had to come to get to a place where people like Christy get to advocate, and we know what she means when she says the mental health of children on set matters, and there are things that we can do to make sure that there are no exceptions. 'You don't get to push that child.'" The five-part docuseries Quiet on Set is available to stream on Discovery+ and Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!