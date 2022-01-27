Kim Possible Theme Song Success Surprised Singer Christina Milian

As a millennial, Kim Possible was something I watched constantly so it's interesting to learn that recently Christina Milian, the iconic voice behind the theme song, was surprised herself when it became such a big hit. My anxious queer self didn't realize at the time (looking back I'm unsure how I didn't know I was bisexual as hell), but this was a big deal for others growing up when the series was on Disney Channel.

Kim Possible ran on Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007, including icons such as the title character, Ron Stoppable, and of course his pet naked mole-rat Rufus. The song "Call Me, Beep Me! was written before Milian went in to record it, and although she hoped to be included in that process she still produced a music video that would air consistently on the Disney Channel and the song played on Radio Disney. About the song's rise to popularity, Milian has said, "To me, I'm just singing a theme song on a cartoon and there's lots of cartoons that are out there. But I didn't know what it would become. I'd only seen a picture of the character, I didn't even get to see her in movement so it was in the early stages of what it was."

Kim Possible had a theme song that continues popularity to this day, I mean it's not surprising with my generation's love for nostalgia and the childhood we had in the 2000s. What's funny is how many people have mixed up Milian as both the singer and the voice of Kim in the series, when in actuality she's voiced by Christy Carlson Romano. Like Milian, I'll feel ancient if anyone younger than me asks what "Beep me!" means…but I also may be in denial about how long ago beepers were at their height of popularity. Anyways, the pride in the song's creation still remains with Milian. She continues to be excited about the fact that the song grew like it did, although the label didn't think it would initially. If you were also obsessed and knew every line to the song, let me know in the comments below.

All #LatinxHeritageMonth long, we have to recognize talents like @ChristinaMilian who helped open the door for representation in entertainment. Throwing it back to her time with @MTVNews in 2001, as she talks about realizing her childhood dreams! 💛 pic.twitter.com/xVlxYkBLGR — VH1 (@VH1) October 3, 2021 Show Full Tweet