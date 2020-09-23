Bob's Burgers, Family Guy Sticking with FOX for 2 More Seasons

As broadcasters, cable networks, and streamers continue building up their adult animation library after the COVID pandemic showed just how resilient animation productions can be even in midst of social distancing FOX is making sure Bob's Burgers and Family Guy stay put for at least two more years. The two series join Bless the Harts and The Simpsons, which was picked up for 31st and 32nd seasons in early 2019 (with Deadline Hollywood reporting that negotiations are underway on a "major Simpsons renewal)- with FOX's "Animation Domination" block launching this Sunday, September 27 with new episodes.

"Family Guy and Bob's Burgers are key pillars of our network's success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they've laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television," said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment. "Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We'd like to thank Seth, Loren, and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we're excited to continue these great shows with them."

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers. Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.

Bob's Burgers is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Entering its 19th season, FAMILY GUY premieres with its milestone 350th episode, when the world will witness Stewie's first word, FAMILY GUY continues to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Chris Parnell, Alfred Molina, Cary Elwes, Lisa Loeb, Lou Diamond Phillips and Patrick Stump, as well as Sam Elliott who takes over for the late Adam West as the mayor of Quahog.

Family Guy is a 20th Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.