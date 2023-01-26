Bob's Burgers, Family Guy & The Simpsons Each Renewed for 2 Seasons FOX announced that three heavy-hitting animated series (Bob's Burgers, Family Guy & The Simpsons) have been renewed for two more seasons.

FOX is looking to continue its "animation domination" by bringing back three long-running animated hits. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers have each been given two-season renewal orders that will run the series through the 2024-2025 broadcast cycle. For The Simpsons (the longest-running scripted series in television history), that means Seasons 35 & 36, with Family Guy picking up Seasons 22 & 23 and Bob's Burgers returning for Seasons 14 & 15. Produced by Disney Television Studios' 20th Television Animation, the trio of adult animated series currently rank among the Top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 season, making this The Simpsons' fourth, Family Guy's fifth, and Bob's Burgers' second consecutive season on the list. And along with having a constant presence on cable television, Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy stands as FOX's most-streamed program on record and is continuing the trend this season (averaging 5.1 million P2+ viewers).

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television, and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites," said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming for Fox Entertainment. "Three-plus decades of 'The Simpsons,' more than two decades of 'Family Guy,' and over a decade of 'Bob's Burgers' proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics." Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation, added, "Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob's Burgers, we couldn't be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows."