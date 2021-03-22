Bob's Burgers Season 11 Review: Linda Fast-Walks to Poop & Prison

Bob's Burgers gave audiences a look at embarrassing reasons to be arrested with their latest episode on FOX that revolved around Linda. The new episode, written by Jon Schroder, takes us on another Linda journey we've been waiting for. While the kids receive their share of a lecture after telling their parents about detention they got at school, Linda prides herself on her "fitness journey" shortly after. In an ironic twist of events, the flax seeds and healthy yet digestively troublesome food options ingested by Linda become a part of her downfall. The fast walking trip through the park turns into full-blown poop anxiety when the bathrooms are closed and every surrounding area appears to be very popular with park patrons.

Dashing into a bush in order to not succumb to poo-filled trousers, a police car happens to see Linda going for it and defecating right there. Our favorite mom finds herself without identification and funds at the local police station being detained and awaiting some help from Bob.

Flax seeds in excess amount provide Linda with an embarrassing but hilarious story for Bob's Burgers audiences. Sadly it happened in a park for her, but for many others, it could be something done without thought on camping trips or out of necessity out in the middle of nowhere. Closed bathrooms and public spaces make the anxiety-induced fiber poops that much worse and we love Linda for trying her hardest to do something about it. The attempts by Bob to help Linda and find the funds to get her out were sweet and funny as well. The only complaint would be how short the park scene felt. It made complete sense when it relates to feeling that sense of anxiety similar to Linda's at the moment. I'd love to see more of her character interacting with that environment and predicament. Besides that, this Bob's Burgers episode showed us again why we love Linda Belcher so much and why we care for her relatable quirks. Let us know in the comments below if you enjoyed this episode!