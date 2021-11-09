Bob's Burgers Season 12 E06 Review: Beaches & Fischoeder Be Crazy

A day at the beach sounds lovely, but when it's next to the Wonder Wharf it may be the opposite, especially for the Belcher kids in this episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers. Spoilers and details will be mentioned ahead, so turn back now if you'd like to wait and watch it first. I've been missing the presence of the landlord and Wonder Wharf weirdo, Mr. Fischoeder, and I'm so glad he's back. Of course, he's getting people to volunteer and clean the beach for free like the children brought along by Mr. Frond. He's so odd and pops up alongside anyone while in his cape (which don't ever forget he loves the way the wind feels blowing through it on windy evenings).

Bob's Burgers used two great characters, Louise & Mr. Fischoeder, in this episode. I could have done without the odd and ill-placed minor story involving Bob and Teddy's mustaches since it felt like it was put in there just to fill up the time. It would have been cool to see the parents involved somehow or closely related to this particular circumstance involving the wharf. It felt like a sudoku puzzle that was halfway done but you keep finding yourself going around and around through the number options without getting anywhere, therefore fueling the frustration after doing so well beforehand. A long explanation, but the missing pieces of a sudoku-like puzzle is a good way to look at it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ready For An Easy Breezy Beach Day | Season 12 Ep. 6 | BOB'S BURGERS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqKEFB_SMOk)

Bob's Burgers had a lot of promise with a beach episode like this one, particularly because of those minor characters they included, but it left a lot to be desired. Past episodes involving such colorful personalities like Mr. Fischoeder's, were ones that truly used that half-hour time slot to their advantage and gave something unique. Also, I'm fairly sure someone else now voices Micky, because that was for sure not the same as in previous episodes, I'm guessing schedule conflicts but unsure. In any case, I'm happy to see favorite Bob's Burgers characters make more and more appearances this season, but I hope the stories do them justice.

Store & Van Titles: "Sips of the Father: Sippy Cups for Men" & "Spider Off Dead"

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 6 "Beach, Please" Review by Brittney Bender 7 / 10 What could have been a promising episode of FOX's Bob's Burgers with our favorite character Mr. Fischoeder proved to be a continuous game of hit-or-miss, with more missing than hitting when it came to the comedy. Credits Network FOX