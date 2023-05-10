Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 20 Review: Storytelling At Its Best In one of the best episodes of the season, FOX's Bob's Burgers explores the connection made through family stories & a mother's bravery.

FOX's Bob's Burgers captured hearts and pure joy in the latest episode of season 13. In "Radio No You Didn't," Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) tells Linda (John Roberts) and the kids the story behind an old, broken radio that used to belong to his grandmother Alice (Cristin Milioti) and the part it played in her discovery that a German spy lived in her building. If you're looking to catch up on episodes, be warned there are potential spoilers ahead for episode 20.

Bob's Burgers had a fantastic piece of artwork thrown in for fans, specifically a barely started tattoo on Bob's lower back. One of my favorite episodes; I loved witnessing this continued love and respect for these details originating back in season four. Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), and Gene (Eugene Mirman) help (in their ways) Linda sort through the doom pile of items in her and Bob's closet. Finding an old radio that belonged to Bob's grandmother Alice was the perfect way to develop the background of Bob's family. Having Loren Bouchard voice Lily Belcher as a baby was icing on the beloved animated series cake.

The motivation was incredibly relatable for me and likely other audience members watching Bob rush to defend keeping the broken old radio. Because the kids love the idea of a "spy" story being told, Bob can reveal more about his grandparents and where they came from. In this instance, we get a better idea of where his family grew up, and it's Red Point, Brooklyn, at least during World War II it was. In this episode of Bob's Burgers, Bob's excitement is so much fun to witness when it comes to discussing his family. Having his character open up more when it comes to his mother, Lily, and others in his family is a brilliant move.

This episode was flawlessly timed and wholly focused on the intrigue and community found in Bob's story about his grandmother, Alice. Bob's Burgers truly surprised me with this plot and went in a unique direction, touching on the fun of mystery and family legends. The side commentary was fantastic and added so much to what we got to see about Alice's run-in with a German spy. Everything was immaculately connected, and it involved Bob's kids and Linda in such a heartwarming way. This was a fantastic exploration of the Belcher family and Bob's background. My heart belongs to this episode, and brings joyful tears to the eyes of a long-time fan.

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"Sell Me Something Wood: Unpainted Furniture"

"It Wasn't Supposed to Bee This Way"

No Burgers of the Day in the episode