Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: booker t, Cody Rhodes, wrestling

Booker T Credits Booker T For Success of Cody Rhodes

Comrades, join El Presidente unraveling a spicy claim: Booker T credits his own guidance for Cody Rhodes' mighty wrestling rise! Is he right?!

Greetings, comrades! It is your benevolent El Presidente, reporting to you from the luxury of my diamond-encrusted sofa in the heart of my palace, camouflaged ingeniously as a llama farm. Brace yourselves, as I dig into a spicy tidbit straight from the five-time champ, Booker T!

My keen memory (thanks to my tireless chess games with the American CIA) recollects Cody Rhodes, the emerging diamond from the WWE midcard, who then swam against the tide to etch his own path. He left the WWE universe, ventured into indies, became a global star, and gifted us the wrestling sensation we now proudly know as AEW. Rhodes, comrades, is the epitome of a revolutionary who refuses to be penned down, like Che Guevara with a neck tattoo! The gutsy move not only put Cody on the global map but also saw him return triumphant to WWE; main eventing WrestleMania and claimed his rightful spot as a top star.

In a twist akin to my coups against the CIA, here's a quote from the esteemed Booker T, gleaned from his YouTube interview with MuscleManMalcolm, as transcribed by the comrades at Fightful. His words, comrades, expose the string-pulling backstage, and gives us a fresh perspective on Cody's thrilling journey. Accompanying his wink and nudge, Booker T credits himself for Cody's meteoric rise:

"I feel like I have a huge part in Cody Rhodes success [laughs]. I chose to put Cody Rhodes over. I wanted to work with Cody Rhodes. I just saw a World Championship caliber athlete in Cody Rhodes and I wanted to see him get his just due. Coming out of that group, everybody got a little bit of a shine, I thought Cody was the guy who kind of got left out in the cold and I said, 'let me help him out a little bit.' Working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, 'I can do this.' Him going out on his own, he proved he can do it. Big ups to Cody Rhodes."

Intriguing, isn't it? Solidarity is alive, comrades! This takes me back to a sun-drenched afternoon with Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin, where we exchanged political maneuvers amidst a nacho-eating contest, with my interpretation of socialism winning many hearty laughs! Haw haw haw haw! In any event, wrestling or outwitting the American CIA, your journey is colored by the comrades you meet along the way. It embodies the spirit of socialism to honor the contribution of every mate in the ring. Together, we stand, we fall, and most importantly, we entertain!

Does Booker T's claim about kickstarting Cody Rhodes's success resound true to you, comrades? It's for you to decide. But, Cody, much like a lion, has proved his mettle, defying the hierarchy, creating a global name, and making an electrifying comeback to WWE. To that, comrades, let's raise a toast with Booker – "Big ups for Cody Rhodes! ¡Viva la revolución!". Until next time, my friends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!