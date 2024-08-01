Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: boomerang, max, warner bros discovery

Boomerang Streaming, Website Set to End September 30th; Shift to Max

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the Boomerang streaming service app & website will be shuttered on September 30th, and accounts moved to Max.

As multimedia companies continue to lick their self-inflicted financial wounds from a streaming "war" that pretty much left Netflix the victor and everyone else looking to merge, consolidate, and bundle, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced today that the Boomerang streaming service and website will be shuttered on September 30th. Beginning in October, current subscribers will be moved over to an ad-free Max plan at no additional cost (with existing login info able to be used with the Max account). WBD offered answers to some main questions over on the "Help" site – though in terms of content also making the move, the communication that went out to subscribers noted that "some Boomerang content may not be available." Here's a look at the text of the email that went out addressing the change:

Hey folks, We're reaching out to let you know that Boomerang will be moving to Max, and as of September 30th, the Boomerang app and website will no longer be available. The exciting news is that your Boomerang subscription will automatically transfer to Max (Ad-Free) with no change to your subscription price until further notice! Here's what you need to know: Logging In: Starting September 30th, you can log in to Max using your Boomerang email and password. Kids Profile: We'll have a Kids Profile set up in your account, allowing you to set parental controls and ratings restrictions. Max Content: On Max, enjoy loads of Boomerang fan-favorites with Scooby, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry and more! While some Boomerang content may not be available, you'll have access to Max's full catalog of iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, breaking news, and family favorites, including "The Amazing World of Gumball," "Teen Titans Go!," "Lego Batman," and more. Billing: Throughout September, Apple will be transitioning your billing from Boomerang to Max. In the meantime, continue enjoying popular cartoons on Boomerang! You can manage your current Boomerang subscription anytime, and we're always here to help.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!