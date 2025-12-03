Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: boston blue, sheriff country

Boston Blue, Sheriff Country Score Season 2 Renewals; Return 2026-2027

CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, and Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, will be back for Season 2.

Article Summary CBS renews Boston Blue and Sheriff Country for Season 2, returning for the 2026-2027 TV season.

Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green, delivers strong Friday night ratings.

Boston Blue averages 8 million viewers, while Sheriff Country sees a notable audience boost over S.W.A.T.

Network credits character-driven storytelling and standout performances for the shows' early renewals.

CBS had some good news to share with fans of Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring "Blue Blood" spinoff, Boston Blue, and Morena Baccarin-starring "Fire Country" spinoff, Sheriff Country. Both freshman series will be back for the 2026-2027 television season, with the network announcing on Wednesday. Big picture, CBS has won every Friday night since the shows debuted in October (based on Nielsen's total viewers after a seven-day viewing window). Boston Blue is averaging 8 million viewers in Live +7-day, and the network adds that streaming alone has seen an 87% boost from the previous season. As for Sheriff Country, it's averaging 7.6 million viewers in Live +7-day (a 33% average audience boost in that time period when compared to the viewing numbers for S.W.A.T. last season).

"Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing 'Boston Blue' and 'Sheriff Country' across broadcast and streaming," shared Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment. "These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives, and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out."

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country also stars Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

