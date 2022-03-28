Brantley Gilbert, Jessie James Decker Set for WWE WrestleMania

No, they won't be Seth Rollins' WrestleMania opponents, but Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker will perform America the Beautiful to kick off each of the two nights of WrestleMania this weekend. WWE announced the news that the two country music stars would perform at the show on a press release on Monday. WWE typically opens WrestleMania with a performance of America the Beautiful, but until the last few years, WrestleMania has only been one night. Why not choose another song to open the second night of WrestleMania for a little variety? WWE is even formulaic in their show-opening displays of patriotism!

The press release tells us:

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that platinum album selling artist Brantley Gilbert and chart-topping singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker will perform "America the Beautiful" to kick off WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, respectively, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Brantley Gilbert will perform just prior to WrestleMania Saturday and Jessie James Decker will perform in advance of WrestleMania Sunday.

"Brantley and Jessie are the latest in a long line of renowned artists who have opened WWE's biggest event of the year and we look forward to them continuing this great tradition across consecutive nights at WrestleMania 38," said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group, in the press release.

"It's such a pleasure to be invited to perform at WrestleMania 38," said Gilbert. "I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it. See you there!"

"It is always an honor to sing America the Beautiful," said Decker. "It is a song that means so much to me, celebrating the country I love. Thank you WWE for having me. I can't wait to be a part of WrestleMania 38."

WWE's embrace of country music for both performances signals the looming death of the genre, like when WWE went all-in on Nu Metal in the 90s. WrestleMania takes place on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd.

