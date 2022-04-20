Updated: Tony Khan Announces Forbidden Door on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promised another huge announcement for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, and he definitely delivered! We think. We're writing this article ahead of time so that our clickbait about Tony Khan's announcement will have the advantage over all the other sites' clickbait about Tony Khan's announcement, and Bleeding Cool will therefore get a higher percentage of the clicks and collect a higher return of that .00000003 cents per ad impression. Hashtag #wrestlingjournalism. Hashtag #clickeconomy Hashtag #winning.

That's right, on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that ______. Wow! That's one heck of an announcement, Tony! You really know what the fans want. Unless the announcement was a letdown, in which case, don't worry about it, Tony. We're sure you can bounce right back from this one, and everybody makes mistakes sometimes.

Some were skeptical that Tony Khan could deliver after promising so many huge announcements lately, but once again Khan proved the naysayers wrong. Earlier in the day, Khan was interviewed by insider TV website TV Insider, where he talked about why he chose to announce ______ live on Dynamite tonight.

"I think there will be a lot of interest in this announcement," said Khan. "Given the amount of intrigue I think it will create, I thought it would be good to promote a big surprise coming to Dynamite. This is the kind of announcement that deserves a lot of fanfare."

Now that the cat's out of the bag, we think it's pretty clear that Tony Khan made the right decision. Well, unless the announcement sucked, in which case Tony really needs to adjust course on this kind of thing.

As of the time we're writing this, AEW Dynamite hasn't aired yet, but we still feel pretty confident in saying that later in the show, Excalibur revealed that Tony Khan has promised yet another huge announcement for next week. What does Tony Khan have in store for us this time? One thing for certain is that it won't be _____, since that's what he announced tonight.

Be sure to check back next week to find out what Tony's next huge announcement is. As you can see, we will definitely be the first ones to bring you the news.

UPDATE: Oops! Looks like we hit publish a little early! Well, it turns out the announcement was for Forbidden Door, a joint show featuring AEW and NJPW on June 26th at the United Center in Chicago. Well, at least we were first!

Adam Cole interrupted Tony Khan to be the one to make the announcement. Then Jay White came out and announced an alliance between Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.

A joint show between AEW and NJPW has long been rumored and is brought up every time Tony Khan announces and announcement, so it was bound to be true eventually!