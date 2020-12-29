Brian Myers Calls Out WWE for No Brodie Lee Tribute… Prematurely?

Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers didn't feel WWE did an adequate job of paying tribute to Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee and, in WWE, Luke Harper, after Huber tragically passed away at the age of 41 over the weekend from what his wife called "a non Covid related lung issue." WWE featured a graphic at the start of the show and several people referenced Huber's catchphrases during the show, but there was no tearjerking video package set to sad music, moment of silence, or ten-bell salute for the fallen Superstar.

On Twitter, Myers, who wrestled as Curt Hawkins in WWE and now works for Impact, wrote: "No 10 bell salute? No video package? This man was beloved by his peers & we're all grieving hard. This isn't right."

But following Myers' tweets, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports that WWE wrestlers reached out to him to reveal that WWE had indeed taped tributes from current WWE stars to Huber for a video package in his honor. That video obviously didn't air on WWE Raw last night, but that doesn't mean it won't air on Smackdown. After Pat Patterson passed away, WWE aired a tribute on NXT featuring tweets from wrestlers talking about Patterson but later prepared a full video package to air on Raw and Smackdown.

WWE Smackdown airs this Friday on Fox and it would make sense for WWE to air the package there if its ready. In addition, AEW has planned for this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite to be a full tribute to the life of Jon Huber, with every segment geared toward that goal. AEW's New Years Bash, a two-week event originally planned to kick off this Wednesday, will be postponed and will now begin next Wednesday instead.