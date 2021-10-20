Bring The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror to Your Home This Halloween

Whether or not you watch The Simpsons on the regular, it cannot be denied: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror series is a major staple of the Halloween season. For years now, the longest-running animated sitcom has delivered a cartoon horror anthology celebrating the thrills and chills of the spooky season. This is one of the most interesting and impactful aspects of The Simpsons legacy to me, as this series seems to appeal not only to fans of The Simpsons but also to horror fanatics. The series doesn't just do comedy well: they do horror well. You can celebrate that legacy of scares this Halloween season by heading over to Heritage Auctions. There, you can bid on production drawings from the iconic The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XIV. Take a look at this production artwork right here:

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XIV Production Drawings Group of 10 (20th Century Fox, c. 2000s).

"I'm Mike Wallace." Says Homer in the 2003 installment of the annual Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes. This is one of the best group of Simpsons production roughs that we have seen. All the main characters are in this group; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Grand Pa, Smithers, Mr. Burns, Krusty the Clown, Barney and Principal Skinner. Five of the roughs in this lot are from Treehouse of Horror XIV. The first drawings in traditional animation are called "roughs" or "rough animation" because they are often done in a very loose style. If the animation is successfully pencil tested and approved by the director, clean versions of the drawings are done. In larger studios this task is usually given to the animator's assistant, or to a clean-up-artist. These wonderful roughs were beautifully rendered in graphite on 12 field size animation paper. Very light production handling. Condition is Very Good.

Best of luck to all heading over to Heritage Auctions this spooky season to celebrate The Simpsons' legacy of thrilling horror.