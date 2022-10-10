Brock Lesnar, Good Brothers Return at WWE Raw Season Premiere

Brock Lesnar made his shocking (unless you read the dirt sheets and had it spoiled for you) return to WWE at the Raw season premiere tonight. Lesnar came out to the ring while Bobby Lashley was awaiting his opponent for a United States Championship defense, Seth Rollins. "Good evening, Bobby Lashley," said Lesnar before giving Lashley an F5. Lesnar attacked Lashley further, including putting his arm in the Kimura lock.

After a commercial break, Rollins came to the ring and accused Lashley of being a disgrace to his country if he didn't defend the United States Championship against him despite Lesnar's attack. Lashley agreed to start the match and immediately ate a pedigree, which he kicked out of. A short match ensued, which Rollins eventually won with a pair of Stomps.

Watch highlights from the return of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley below.

Lashley later challenged Lesnar to a match for next week's Raw.

Brock Lesnar wasn't the only superstar to make a big return tonight. Earlier on Raw, The Good Brothers also made their shocking (unless you read the dirt sheets and had it spoiled for you) return to WWE. Gallows and Anderson joined AJ Styles to beat up Judgment Day. Watch highlights from that here: