Brodie Lee Honored with New CrossFit Workout by WWE Star Seth Rollins

WWE star Seth Rollins has released a new CrossFit workout honoring the late Brodie Lee. Lee passed away tragically in December at the age of 41, prompting an outpouring of love and support from the pro wrestling community. Lee, whose real name was Jon Huber, also wrestled for WWE as Luke Harper prior to debuting in AEW in 2020. AEW aired their own two-hour tribute show to Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite last week, but others have taken to social media to deliver their own tributes, and Rollins is the latest to do so.

"First thing I want to say is it breaks my heart that we're even making this video and that this workout even exists, but as most of you know, a good friend of ours, Brodie Lee, passed away recently," Rollins says in a video introducing the workout. "Some of you may know him as Luke Harper or Jon Huber. I knew him as Brodie. Big Brodie. And in the CrossFit community, we dedicate workouts to heroes, and Brodie was a hero to me, to his friends because of how loyal he was and how funny and kind and generous he was, but more importantly he was a hero to his family. That's where his heart was, to his boys and his wife."

Our friends @wwerollins & @JoshuaGallegos asked us to share this workout that is dedicated to Jon Huber. 📹: Deadboys Fitness on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zoiBWm4ir9 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2021

"So today, we've got a workout in his honor," Rollins continues. "It's called Brodie. It consists of some heavy deadlifts, some bike, and one single burpee at the end, just 'cause I know it would piss him off. SO do me a favor guys. Pull heavy, curse loudly, and think of my man Luke Harper, Jon Huber, Brodie Lee, a true hero for all of us. Thank you guys."

According to the video, the workout consists of twelve deadlifts, twenty-six pushups, 20/15 cals on bike, and one burpee after four rounds. It's is a very touching tribute indeed.