Bryan Danielson Caps Off AEW Dynamite With Profane Warning for MJF Bryan Danielson took things way too far when he used profane langauge against MJF on AEW Dynamite to sell their Revolution title match.

If there's one thing The Chadster can't stand, it's the fact that AEW exists and offers people an alternative to WWE, which is just so unfair because WWE worked hard to secure a monopoly on the wrestling business before AEW came around to ruin everything. If there's another thing The Chadster hates, it's that billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan is totally obsessed with The Chadster and goes out of his way to run AEW for the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! If there's a third thing The Chadster hates, it's the fact that The Chadster isn't allowed within a 50-foot radius of any Auntie Anne's pretzel shop in the state of Pennsylvania. But if there's one more thing that really cheeses The Chadster off, it's profane language, which is why The Chadster was not the least bit surprised to see AEW Dynamite last night end with Bryan Danielson shouting a profane phrase at his rival, AEW World Champion MJF.

For once, MJF was speechless as he came out to verbally spar with Danielson, only for Danielson to bring up MJF's fiance dumping him and to accuse MJF of being jealous of Danielson's willingness to fight for his dreams. Even more disrespectfully to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it, Danielson referenced his storyline fighting The Authority and returning from retirement, and even went so far as to say he could have stayed in WWE for life if he wanted to, but he chose to come to AEW to fight, which has to be the dumbest thing The Chadster has ever heard. Danielson ended by saying that MJF would get his ******* head kicked in at Revolution when Danielson challenges MJF for the AEW World Championship.

The Chadster understands that, sometimes, a little bit of profanity can add to a wrestling feud. For example, whenever a WWE Superstar uses the b-word in a promo, The Chadster always feels it is done 100% tastefully. AEW, on the other hand, just uses these words to shock people in hopes they will decide AEW is more mature than WWE and start watching AEW Dynamite more, totally screwing over WWE. In fact, Danielson's promo probably convinced some people to buy the AEW Revolution PPV this weekend, which is pure manipulation. That's why The Chadster thinks Bryan Danielson crossed the line when he said what he said to MJF on AEW Dynamite last night.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling