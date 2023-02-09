Bryan Danielson Secures Iron Man Match Against MJF At Revolution Bryan Danielson successfully overcame MJF's final trial, earning a shot at the AEW World Championship at the Revolution PPV next month.

Bryan Danielson will challenge AEW World Champion MJF for the title at AEW Revolution in March after defeating RUSH on AEW Dynamite this week. Danielson's victory over RUSH was the last in a series of trials The American Dragon was forced to complete in order to earn his match for the championship at the upcoming PPV. As requested by Danielson, the match will be a 1-hour iron man match.

RUSH was the final opponent hand-picked by MJF to attempt to defeat Danielson, which would have prevented Danielson from earning the match at Revolution. MJF tried to prevent Danielson from even making it to the ring by having the door to his locker room barred, but Danielson made it and ultimately won the match.



MJF also fought earlier in the night, defeating Konosuke Takeshita. MJF also delivered a fiery promo about feud with Danielson.

Personally, The Chadster is extremely cheesed off to see that the iron man match is going to happen. The last thing AEW needs is for Danielson and MJF to put on a wrestling clinic at the PPV, so close to WWE's own WrestleMania. The Chadster can't believe billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan would stoop to such depths just to upstage WWE during their most important time of the year. The Chadster also can't stand that Danielson, a former WWE star who owes everything to Vince McMahon, would squander his reputation by competing in an AEW ring with an AEW star. The Chadster can only conclude that Bryan Danielson has absolutely zero respect for the pro wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!