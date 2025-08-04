Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy/Disney+, WWE SummerSlam, CTG/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, Buffy, Charlamagne Tha God & Trump, Elsbeth, Countdown, Revival, The Sandman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE SummerSlam, Disney+ & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, WKRP in Cincinnati's Loni Anderson, Charlamagne Tha God/Trump, CBS's Elsbeth, DC High Volume's Batman: Dark Victory, Prime Video's Countdown, SYFY's Revival, Hulu's Lollapalooza 2025, Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t, Netflix's The Sandman, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SummerSlam, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stranger Things 5, WKRP in Cincinnati's Loni Anderson, Charlamagne Tha God/Trump, Elsbeth, Batman: Dark Victory, Countdown, Revival, Lollapalooza, The Sandman, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 4, 2025:

Cody Rhodes Beats John Cena for WWE Title at WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio Retains in Match of the Century at WWE SummerSlam

Why Buffy the Vampire Slayer Getting Disney+ Push Is a Good Sign

Becky Lynch Retains in Epic No DQ Title Defense at WWE SummerSlam

Stranger Things 5: Ross Duffer Offers Update, Teases First 2 Chapters

Naomi Retains at WWE SummerSlam in Greatest Triple Threat of All Time

WKRP in Cincinnati Star, Actress Loni Anderson Passes Away, Age 79

Charlamagne Tha God Doubles Down In His Response to Trump's Rant

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Preview: Your Guide to Tonight's Historic PLE

Elsbeth Season 3: Stephen Colbert Reportedly Set as Guest Star

Batman: Dark Victory: DC High Volume Debuts Loeb, Sale Audio Adapt

Countdown Showrunner Q&A Includes Ominous Tease About Mark's Future

Revival S01E09: "Mother of Babylon" Early Preview: Rescue & Betrayal

Lollapalooza 2025 Day 4 Preview: Sabrina Carpenter, A$AP Rocky & More

WWE SummerSlam, Doctor Who & King of the Hill: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Spitting Image: Trump Has More to Say in "The Rest Is Bulls*!t" Teaser

The Sandman Showrunner: "Death" Drew From, Changed Neil Gaiman Script

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!