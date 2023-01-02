Buffy/Joss Whedon, WBD/Looney Tunes & Yellowstone: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Cheap Trick with "Surrender," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes discussions about a Joss Whedon-free Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Warner Bros. Discovery removing a ton of "Looney Tunes" shorts from HBO Max, and Taylor Sheridan & Paramount Network's Yellowstone setting up its Season 5 midseason finale & teasing a Summer 2023 return.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's The Walking Dead "Richonne" Spinoff, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE, G4, The CW's Gotham Knights, NBC's Saturday Night Live & more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, January 2, 2023 (and check out Bleeding Cool's "The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022"):

Jeremy Renner "Critical But Stable" Following Weather-Related Accident

Yellowstone Teaser Confirms Season 5 Returns This Summer; More Details

Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts 250+ Looney Tunes Shorts from HBO Max

Yellowstone Season 5 Midseason Finale Preview: Jamie Makes His Move

The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira & Andrew Lincoln's Pre-Production Pose

Did "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Ruin Other Sitcoms For Me?

Why WWE Should Offer Additional Women's Titles & Intergender Matches

G4 Ratings Were Worse Than You Thought; Theory on What Went Wrong

Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Video Teases Harvey Dent/Two-Face Look

SNL: Watch Please Don't Destroy, Fineman, Sherman & Yang Ring In 2023

