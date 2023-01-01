Buffy/Whedon, Foo Fighters, Kermit/Elmo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Skunk Anansie with "Selling Jesus," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes us asking Joss Whedon to muster up the ability to do the right thing & step away from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a double dose of Doctor Who looking at The Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker's final adventures & "Dragonfire," a "Separated at Birth" moment involving Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin & Artist Shawn Coss, ABC dropping an extended trailer for the upcoming The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds crossover, Foo Fighters confirming the band will continue on after the death of Taylor Hawkins, Kermit the Frog & Elmo engaging in some serious felt-on-felt crime in a New Year's Eve edition of Britt's Nonsense Battle, and Paramount+/Nickelodeon's Star Trek: Prodigy taking on some serious "Voyager" vibes.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy/Whedon, Foo Fighters, Kermit/Elmo & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: "Star Trek"/Leonard Nimoy, Netflix's Agent King, HBO Max's Young Love, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, TNT's AEW Rampage, Amazon's Reacher, and more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, January 1, 2023 (and check out Bleeding Cool's "The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022"):

Kermit vs. Elmo Brings NYE Felt-on-Felt Crime: Britt's Nonsense Battle

Star Trek: Leonard Nimoy Memorial Gets Support from Android Co-Founder

Agent King & Young Love: Sony Pictures Animation Shares New Details

Did Star Trek: Prodigy Just Become a "Voyager" Sequel? (Spoilers)

Foo Fighters Confirms Band Continuing After Taylor Hawkins' Death

The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Extended Trailer Released

Doctor Who: One Last Look at The Thirteenth Doctor's Final Adventures

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Crosshair, Wrecker S02 Key Art; New Teaser

Buffy: Joss Whedon Needs to Take a Deal, Take a Check & Take a Hike

AEW Rampage Recap: Ending the Year with a Bang

Separated At Birth: The Witcher: Blood Origin & Shawn Coss Artwork

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson on Handling Script Memorization (Video)

James Gunn, Borat/U2, The Rookie/Chenford & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: A Look at How Dragonfire Planted Seeds for "New Who"

