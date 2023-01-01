Jeremy Renner "Critical But Stable" Following Weather-Related Accident

With only two weeks to go before he's set to return for the second season of Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown, Variety is reporting that Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition following what's being described as a weather-related accident. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care," a representative confirmed to the media news outlet. While details are still developing (including where the accident took place), Renner has a home in Washoe County, Nevada, that he's owned for several years. That's important to note since the area received heavy snowfall over the New Year's Eve/Day weekend.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Along with Renner, Dillon & Dianne Wiest, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.