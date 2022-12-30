The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022
The year 2022 ends with a few highlights, including what went down recently with Elon Musk and Andrew Tate, but here's a look back further, to moments such as when Kanye West decided to spend a week screencapping Bleeding Cool in his battle with Adidas (he didn't do anything more embarrassing, right?), Chris Weston's battle with Star Wars zips, the madness that was Thor-ales, and prequels all over the place. But appropriately for the dog-loving staff of Bleeding Cool, it was the sad fate of Justin Roiland's dog Jerry Michaels in 2022 which caught more people's attention that anything else. Rest in peace, Jerry.
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics,
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- DC Cancels Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel Orders
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- New Star Trek Series Launches In October, With Benjamin Sisko & Data
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts Introducing Sparrow Number 6 Jayme
- How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
- Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- DC Comics Officially Announces The Death of Superman Tomorrow. Again.
- Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- The Font Used In The New DC Comics Logo…
- The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
- The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
- It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
- Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
- Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
- Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
- Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
- Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"
- Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More
- Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
- Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
- The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell Renews Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- Adult Swim Instagram Post Gets Real; Reads Like It Speaks for Many
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Cosplay on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Jokers, Titans & More
- Young Justice: Weisman on Those Wanting LGBTQ Content Removed
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League
- Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics
- The Orville: New Horizons Tribute Video Honors Norm Macdonald
- BBC to Stream New David Tennant Doctor Who, Free, Globally, This Week
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- What Is The New Coin Pokemon Appearing Today In Pokemon GO?
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- Kanye West Continues To Screencap Bleeding Cool Over Daniel Cherry III
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- Pokemon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut
- Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers and Fan Vote
- Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
- Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Jared Padalecki to Supernatural Fans' Podcast Pushback: "Stand Down"
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
- Brandon Routh Talks The Rookie, Nathan Fillion & Playing Against Type
- How Each Green Lantern Will Look Going Forward (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Promises No "Temporal Anomalies" This October
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- Better Call Saul Series Finale Images Raise Serious Gene/Kim Question
- Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health
- Futurama: John DiMaggio Didn't Get Raise; Hulu Considered Guest Voices
- D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
- Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races
- New Mystery Flavored Fanta Soda Will Have You Ask "What the Fanta?!"
- RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
- Marvel Legends Spider-Man, 20th Anniversary Toad, & More Reveals
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2021
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- "PUBG Mobile Lite" Launched On Android This Week
- Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
- The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Sincerest Apologies to Joe Rogan Fans
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
- Pokémon GO Has Fixed The Worst Aspect Of The Game
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- The Mandalorian: Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Issues Statement
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Buffy, Angel Star David Boreanaz Posts Support for Charisma Carpenter
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con in Daily LITG, 30th November 2021
- Law & Order: SVU: Benson & Stabler Are Back- And A Little Bit Closer
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- CW Update: Riverdale Spinoff, Arrow S09, Lost Boys, Swamp Thing, More
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram Comic
- CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager Set
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
- World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
- Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- AEW Rampage: In Kingston vs. Danielson, Tony Khan Has Gone Too Far
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
- Pokémon GO Announces The Last Date To Claim Shiny Celebi Research
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
- Pokémon TCG Will Debut Oversized Vintage Cards For 25th Anniversary
- Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
- The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
- Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
- Generation One – Four Pokémon Still Not Released in Pokémon GO
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- What Is The Best Moveset For Tyranitar In Pokémon GO?
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving
- "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A Pedophiliac Rapist
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El – Has Everyone Forgotten How Stories Work?
- Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
But what about previous years?
The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story, Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- The Rarest Generation Two Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- WWE TLC Results: Randy Orton Murders Bray Wyatt Live on PPV
- Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
- Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Censored Michael Turner Superman/Batman Page For Auction At Heritage
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Shadow Mewtwo In Pokémon GO: To Purify Or Not To Purify?
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Full Niantic Fifth Birthday Event Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Senator Ted Cruz an Ass-Sucking Nazi
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Which Pokémon To Use Elite Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO
- Tee Franklin Calls Out Stephen Amell – and Gets a Tweet Back
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- "I Got Screwed" – Alex Ross On DC Comics and Kingdom Come
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Begins "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Countdown
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
- 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
- Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Breonna Taylor Post
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2019
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- Rob Liefeld Quits Twitter Following DC Tweet Controversy
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
- Epic Games Trolls Fans By Ending "Fortnite", Causes Twitch Errors
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
- Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Her Name is Rien and She's Wolverine's Daughter
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Predicts the Collapse of DC Comics Soon
- (MASSIVE SPOILERS) The Walking Dead #193 Twist That No One Saw Coming? (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
- DC Comics Cancels Orders on Stargirl By Geoff Johns
- The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- DC Comics Cancels Titans and Damage in April
- After Twenty-Six Years, DC Comics Rumoured to Close Vertigo
- Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- 'The Orville' Season X "Oh, Captains! My Captains" Goes Bold [OPINION]
- Major DC Comics Restructuring Happening Right Now
- Has Grant Morrison Rebooted One Of DC Comics' Oldest Superheroes as a Gay Man?
- DC Comics Not Reprinting Superman #17 Despite Secret Identity-Revealing Sellout
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- DC Comics Cancels The Road To Watchmen
- That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
- Separated At Birth: Arthur Suydam's DCeased #4 and Harley's Joker Cosplay – With a Killing Joke
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- You Can Play A Hidden "Stranger Things" Game On Polaroid's Website
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol. 7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
- The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings
- Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
- WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- 'The Mandalorian': 4 Official Images from the Disney+ Series
- Walmart's Problems With DC Comics That You Wouldn't Get in a Comic Shop
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- Lesley-Ann Brandt's Maze Won't Be In The Early Part Of Lucifer Season 3
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- Rumour – Tom King Taken Off Batman? Last Issue Will Be #85?
- "Castle Rock" Season 2: The Town Begins to Take Shape Again [IMAGES]
- A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
- Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
- Black Cat Having Sex Dreams About Spider-Man in Next Week's Amazing Spider-Man #16.HU
- Critical Role Announces Split From Geek & Sundry
- Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
- The Biggest, Baddest Spoilers for Tomorrow's Walking Dead #192
- George R. R. Martin Sees Shadow, 6 More Years of No "Winds of Winter"
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- Niantic Seemingly Teases Team Rocket Again For "Pokémon GO"
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- The Sex Lives Of The Exxorians – Wonder Twins #1 Preview in Today's DC Comics
- Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
- McDonald's is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- Absolute Carnage Gets a Launch Trailer to Shake Symbiote World to Core
- Six New Transformers Revealed by Hasbro for FanExpo 2019
- The Walking Dead Introduces Sheriff Kapoor – a Replacement For Rick? (Spoilers)
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- "Oathbreaker" Ban List Updated – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Could Immortal Hulk #20 and The Green Lantern #9 Suggest a DC/Marvel Comics Crossover
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
- MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
- Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- DC Repackages Blue Beetle and Question Comics as 'The Road to Watchmen'
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- Doctor Who Series 12: The Real "Big Bad" Responsible for 2020 Delay
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
- Nightwing #66 Spoilers – Ric Grayson No More
- Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
- Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
- DC Comics Selling Almost Half as Many Comics a Month As It Used To
- "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
- Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
The 50 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2018
- The Best MCU Viewing Order to Get Ready for Avengers: Infinity War
- Marvel's Tahlia Hein Died of a Stroke This Past Weekend, Aged 32
- Marvel Celebrates 10 Years of the MCU With Timeline, Contest, and a TON of Posters
- The Last Jedi: Snoke's Identity Finally Revealed by The Most Unlikely of Sources (Spoilers)
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Stan Lee Told How to Spell His Name During Comic Con Signing
- Fans Express Concern About Stan Lee at Silicon Valley Comic Con
- Marvel Uses DC Comics to Fight for 'Jean Grey' Trademark
- The Walking Dead/Stranger Things "Crossover" You Never Realized
- J. Scott Campbell Calls for Comic Industry to Speak Out Over Stan Lee's Situation
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Snyder Cut: Justice League's Wonder Woman Was a Lot More Like Man of Steel's Superman
- Pokémon GO Fans Won't Be Able To Play Due To USAF GPS Jamming
- With No Snyder Cut, Star Wars: The Last Jedi to End Up with Disappointing $1.3 Billion Box Office
- Bruce Wayne's 'Justice League' Car Was a One-of-a-Kind Mercedes-Benz
- More Than a Dozen March on Burbank to Demand Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League [PHOTO]
- Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
- Zack Snyder Drops Biggest Clue Yet That the Snyder Cut of Justice League Is Real
- EA Games Decides to Troll Sims 4 Players with DLC for Already Purchased DLC
- Taika Waititi Says He Used Illegally Torrented Clips for Thor: Ragnarok Sizzle Reel
- Vikings Season 6: Katheryn Winnick Shares Image of Battle-Bloody Lagertha
- Weeks After Calling Off Marriage to Nikki Bella, John Cena Rumored to Be Dating New Total Divas Star
- Jim Lee's Cover – and DC's New Logo – for Snyder's Justice League #1
- Is There a Post-Credits Scene After Avengers: Infinity War? [Spoiler-Free]
- Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
- It's Really Happening: Nathan Fillion is Finally Back in Firefly Role
- Dave Filoni Just Broke Our 'Star Wars: Rebels' Hearts With This Tweet
- The Civil War Over Poison Ivy at DC Comics
- DC Comics Is Calling Its "Fresh Start" a "Creative Refresh"
- Blizzard Issues a Statement on Racially Insensitive Cosplay
- Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
- The Yellow Oval Returns For Batman's New Look, Coming to the DC Comics in 2018
- Roddenberry Releases Star Trek Starfleet Moto Jackets for Preorder
- Amazon Leaks Next Dungeons & Dragons Book, Revealing a Major Crossover
- Finding the Cheat Codes to Weight Loss – Today, I Am No Longer Obese
- There Is Already A Facebook Movement To Give 'Black Panther' Bad Rotten Tomatoes Reviews
- Chris Claremont Wants to Cast Michelle Yeoh as the X-Men's Professor X
- Black Panther Whitewashed in Disney World Rack Pin?
- Brian Michael Bendis to Reveal Everything You Knew About Superman Was Wrong, in Action Comics #1000
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Are We Getting A Fresh Start For DC Comics?
- American Horror Story Season 8: Sarah Paulson Might Need a Dentist
- Pikachu Has a Scrapped Evolution Called Gorochu That Sounds Terrifying
- The Return of Ethan Van Sciver's "Mean Streak"
- Richard Meyer Sues Mark Waid Over 'Tortious Interference With Contract and Defamation'
- Elementary Season 6: CBS Finally Sets Premiere Date
- DC Comics' Reveals That Red Hood Is Actually Batman's Son
- Lesley-Ann Brandt's Maze Won't Be In The Early Part Of Lucifer Season 3
- Some People May Be Watching Supergirl Too Closely
The 50 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2017
- The Supergirl Cosplayer Who Went To Charlottesville – Guess Whose Side She Was On
- Marvel Artist Ardian Syaf Hid Antisemitic And Anti-Christian Messages In This Week's X-Men Comic
- It's Official: The Dune Reboot Has Found Its Director
- Updated: Richard Hatch, Star Of Battlestar Galactica, Dies At 71
- WWE: Neither Xavier Woods Nor Paige Should Be Punished For Those Leaked Sex Tapes And Photos
- [SPOILER-FREE] Star Wars: The Last Jedi Review: Moving, Unexpected, and Breathtaking
- Justice League: All Of The Major Spoilers And Reveals
- Jonathan Hickman Confirms Marvel Cancelled Fantastic Four Over Fallout With Fox (UPDATE)
- Clerks Actress Lisa Spoonauer Passes Away At Age 44
- New Marvel Comics EIC C.B. Cebulski Admits He Wrote As "Akira Yoshida" 13 Years Ago
- [SPOILER-FREE] Star Wars: The Last Jedi Review: Moving, Unexpected, and Breathtaking
- Marvel's David Gabriel On Sales Slump: People "Didn't Want Any More Diversity," "Didn't Want Female Characters"
- Is There A Secret Scene In Logan? Well…SPOILERS
- Has Wrestling And Total Divas Star Eva Marie Left WWE?
- The Truth About Michelle, Zendaya And Mary Jane Watson In Spider-Man: Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Futurama Is Back, And This Time (Hopefully) No One Can Cancel It Because It's A Video Game
- The Twists In 'Split' Are Desperate, Disgusting, And The Absolute Worst [Spoilers]
- We Talk To The Supergirl Cosplayer "Along For The Ride" At The White Nationalist Rally In Charlottesville
- Marvel Comics Responds To Ardian Syaf's X-Men Gold #1 Controversy
- Has Gotham Just Introduced An Extremely Rare Batman Villain?
- Spoiler Alert: Logan's Ending, What The Hell Just Happened?
- "At Last! Ginger!" All Fingers Point To Kris Marshall As Next Doctor
- Dragon Age 4 Is "Not A Thing" Says Creative Director
- The Strange Saga Of Paige, Alberto Del Rio, And Eva Marie Continues With WWE Total Divas Snub
- Lesley-Ann Brandt's Mazikeen Won't Be In The Early Part Of Lucifer Season 3
- Massive Mighty Morphin Spoilers For The Power Rangers Movie, Revealed
- Rebecca Sugar Apologises For Steven Universe Racism Controversy
- Ardian Syaf Tries To Explain What Happened Yesterday
- Warren Ellis, On Whether Nazis Should Be Punched In The Face, Or Not
- "Black", "Homo" And "Freaking Females": Heated Scenes As Retailers Turn On Each Other At Marvel NYCC Q&A
- 'Thor: Ragnarok' Will Change The MCU "Drastically" Before 'Avengers: Infinity War'
- Doctor Who Spoilers – A Multiple Regeneration Episode? A Reveal, A Pause And Rumours For Next Week's The Doctor Falls
- [SPOILERS] Will Chris Pine Return For The 'Wonder Woman' Sequel?
- Killing Jason In The Friday The 13th Game Is A Convoluted Mess
- Flash Season 4: Harrison Wells Returns Bearing Bad News
- Is Fox Quietly Ending Lucifer? Season Split Into 3 Parts
- Archie Comics Artist Refused Entry To USA From Canada Over Her Sketches
- Is O'Reilly Auto Parts Offering Up Time Travel?
- Report: Fox Is Actually Considering Bringing Back Firefly, For Real This Time, We Promise
- Supergirl, Arrow, And American Gods Stars Take It Off For A Good Cause
- Into The Badlands' Daniel Wu On The Response To Iron Fist
- James Gunn Confirms Leaked Footage From Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
- [SPOILERS] How Death Ruins Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Nerd Block Owes Diamond And Funko A Quarter Of A Million Each, And NYCC $150K
- Matt Furie Killed Off Pepe The Frog On Free Comic Book Day
- xHamster To Wachowskis: Let's Make Beautiful Sense8 Music Together
- Do You Remember When Batman Had Sex With Batgirl – And Got Her Pregnant?
- DC Comics Removes Max Landis Superman Story From Holiday Special – Physical and Now Digital
- Marvel To Liquidate Almost Fifty Omnibus Titles To Comic Shops
- Watch The Nightwing/Harley Sex Scene From 'Batman And Harley Quinn'
The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2016
- Frank Cho Walks Off Wonder Woman After Sixth Cover
- Warning! DC Universe: Rebirth #1 Spoilers Leak On Reddit. And You Won't Believe DC Comics Has Gone There…
- Buzz Sends Tim Lundmark Packing At Wizard World Minneapolis Comic Con
- Brazilian Studio Cancels Contract With DC Comics Artist Over Rape Comments
- DC Comics To Relaunch Everything With #1s Again This Summer
- Netflix Clarifies Upcoming Disney Movie Streaming
- Ironheart Is Already A Porn Parody Of Iron Man
- Captain America- They've Only Gone And Done It (Final Page SPOILERS)
- Police Called On Cast Of Sons Of Anarchy After They Demanded Space City Comic Con Pay Up
- That Wonder Woman 1918 Photo From Batman V Superman
- The Killing Joke Was Never Meant To Be Part Of DC Continuity – And Now It No Longer Is
- Civil War Did Not Cause The Big Split At Marvel Comics – The Rot Set In With Iron Man 2
- Firefly's Book, Ron Glass, Passes Away At 71
- Exactly What Happened Between Bruce Wayne And Barbara Gordon That So Estranged Dick Grayson On Batman Beyond? (SPOILERS)
- Tower Of Terror To Turn Into Guardians Of The Galaxy At Walt Disney Resort In Florida?
- Captain America Writer Nick Spencer Gets Death Threats On Social Media
- WWE Deletes Wrestlemania Main Event Poll That Roman Reigns Was Losing Badly
- Steven Moffat's Unused Doctor Who Story Arc – What If David Tennant Had Stayed For One More Year?
- Marvel Announces Secret Wars, The TV Show, With Ms Marvel, Captain Marvel, Black Panther And Jane Foster's Thor
- Retailers Complain About Collapsing Marvel And DC Sales
- Spoiling The Ending Of Catwoman #1
- DC Comics Rebirth: What Got Cancelled, What Got Merged, What Got Saved – And Who Are In Silhouette?
- Loot Crate Recalls All Infinity Mitts And Tells People To Stop Using Them
- A Look At As Many Justice League Action Characters As Can Fit On The Screen…
- From Milo Manara To Frank Cho, A Very Unsafe For Work Gift…
- Bring On The Nostalgia: Netflix Releases All 99 Episodes Of Animaniacs
- Superman Has A Super Ass – Thank You Tyler Hoechlin
- Do You Remember When Batman Had Sex With Batgirl – And Got Her Pregnant?
- Robbie Amell On Why He Was Killed Off On The Flash And The Real Explanation Behind The X-Files Finale
- DC Comics Rebirth: A New Justice Society Of America Ongoing Title To Launch
- Alien Con Is Coming To California Thanks To Ancient Aliens
- Marvel Comics CEO Isaac Perlmutter Donated Over A Million Dollars To Donald Trump's Veterans Event
- Deadpool Movie Spoilers – Stan Lee's Full Frontal Cameo, Rob, Fabian And The After-Credits And A Very Special Surprise Character (UPDATE)
- Cincinnati Comic Expo Takes A Stand Against Rip-Off Artists
- Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Superman Editor Eddie Berganza, Revived
- $85,000 In Comics Stolen From One Vendor At Tampa Bay Comic Con
- The First Screen Lois Lane, Noel Neill Dies, Aged 95
- "Should I Take My Kid To See Deadpool?"
- Retconning Steve Rogers With Captain America #1 (SEMI-SPOILERS)
- DC Rebirth To Have A Two Year Story Arc Across All Titles? (Dan DiDio Update)
- Filter Swiper Joseph Bayer, Banned From MomoCon, But At Space City Comic Con Via Cosplayer Spock Vegas
- Explaining The End Of BBC2's Stag? (SPOILERS) UPDATE
- Gerry Conway Addresses Zack Snyder Rather Directly…
- A Scene In The Deadpool Movie That's Taken Straight From The Deadpool Comic
- Has Gotham Just Introduced An Extremely Rare Batman Villain?
- Steve Dillon, Greatest Living Englishman, Dies Aged 54
- Big Honking Rumours For DC TV Ahead Of SDCC – Batwoman, Oracle, Constantine And John Wesley Shipp
- Jesse James Buys Every DC Comic Since 1959 And Almost Every Marvel Comic Since 1962 (UPDATE)
- A Reddit User Says He's Seen Batman v Superman And It's Good
- Whataburger Fights DC Comics Over Wonder Woman Logo
The 20 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2015 – The Dead Turtle Bump
- 1. The Death Of Donatello? Not So Fast…
- 2. The Walking Dead's Gay Kiss Ignites Controversy Online
- 3. LucasFilm Just Invited Everyone Camping Outside Mann's Chinese Theater Into The Star Wars Premiere
- 4. Possible Power Ranger Movie Zord Concept Art Found Online
- 5. "Mewling Quim" And That Mid-Credit Smile In The Avengers Movie
- 6. Inhumans Movie Cancelled By Marvel As Film Goes To War With TV?
- 7. Avengers: Age Of Ultron Was Considered A Failure At Disney – And What Happened Next
- 8. Marvel Withdraws X-Men And Fantastic Four License From XM Studios, In Mid Sculpt
- 9. So What Happens To The X-Men After Secret Wars?
- 10. DC Comics' New Costume For Superman – Revealed
- 11. So, How Inappropriate Is The Batgirl #41 Joker Variant Cover?
- 12. Esad Ribic's Gay Porn Wolverine Cover That Marvel Never Noticed
- 13. Netflix Defenders To Appear In Avengers Infinity War Part Two?
- 14. Marvel's 2015 Line-Up Poster Loses X-Men And Fantastic Four
- 15. Star Wars Fever Causes Chaos At Hasbro Booth
- 16. No Longer Mutants. The Real Parents Of Scarlet Witch And Quicksilver Are…
- 17. The New Batman Of DC Comics – Revealed
- 18. Fantastic Four Movie "A Mess", Goes To Reshoot, Louisiana Sets Being Rebuilt
- 19. Why The Netflix Daredevil Just Doesn't Work
- 20. Replacing The FF And X-Men On Secret Wars Image With Marvel Studio Characters
The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2014
- 1. "Authorship Is Censorship" – Bleeding Cool In Conversation With Shia Labeouf
- 2. Liam Neeson Says Nobody Gets Taken In Taken 3
- 3. Humiliated At SE:NYC – A Cosplayer's Story
- 4. Alan Moore Calls For Boycott Of 'Wretched Film' Hercules
- 5. Kickstarter Fail: John Campbell Burns Comics Rather Than Sending Them To Donors
- 6. The Rather Surprising Fate Of Sabrina The Teenage Witch
- 7. CONFIRMED: Fantastic Four To Be Cancelled In 2015 With 645 As January Kicks Of Fantastic Fourever
- 8. New Report Says Paul Bettany Will Play The Vision In The Avengers: Age Of Ultron
- 9. Fox Looking To Dump Fantastic Four Director, Screenplay And Recast Six Months Before They Are Due To Shoot
- 10. The First Five Doctor Who Series 8 Scripts Hit The Internet. Run.
- 11. The First Wonder Woman Movie To Be Set In The 1920s And Its Sequel During World War II
- 12. A Quick Look At The Two Minute Avengers 2 Age Of Ultron Trailer Shown This Morning
- 13. Artists Given Specific Instructions Not To Use Fantastic Four Characters
- 14. Would Marvel Really Cancel Fantastic Four To Snub Fox?
- 15. Is Young Avengers The First Mainstream All LGBT Superhero Team?
- 16. Marvel Announces Phase Three From 2016 – Including Civil War
- 17. Milo Manara Blames God For Spider-Woman Cover
- 18. One Possible Reason Why Fewer Women Work In Comic Stores Than You Might Otherwise Expect
- 19. New Star Wars Rumors Include RetConning Aplenty And Blu-Ray Of Unaltered Original Trilogy
- 20. "Pretty Much Everyone Hates It" – The Marvel Experience In Scottsdale Arizona
The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2013
- SCOOP: Star Wars Episode Seven Character Details
- Watch: Amazing Footage Of The Day The Clown Cried
- You Might Not Believe Who Pops Up After The Man Of Steel End Credits
- Spike Lee Dismisses Juan Luis Garcia With A Single, Flat Out Cold Tweet
- Best Camera Test Ever – But Canon Didn't Think It Was Funny
- Netflix Now Offering Films In 3D, If You've Got The Kit For It
- Will Doctor Who Have A Very Special Surprise For Us In November?
- Ben Affleck Is Batman In Superman/Batman Film, Opening July 17th 2015
- Report: Christopher Nolan Offered The Next James Bond Film
- Looks Like Paul McGann Has Filmed A New Doctor Who Something But What?
- The Doctor Who Finale Has Escaped Into The Wild – The Name Of The Doctor Is Out
- Official: BBC To Reveal New Doctor Who In Live Broadcast This Sunday
- The IT Crowd To Return For One More Episode, Filming In The Next Few Weeks
- Katee Sackhoff Says She's Had Conversations With Marvel About Her Availability Next Year
- New Star Trek Poster Is Your Reward For Not Ogling Alice Eve In Her Underwear
- Steven Moffat's Unused Doctor Who Story Arc – What If David Tennant Had Stayed For One More Year
- The Doctor Who Missing Episodes Rumour Gains A Little Momentum. Three Tons Worth.
- Ted 2 Filming In September, Transformers 4 In May
- Big Time Comic Fan, Jeffrey Babbitt, Dies After Race Hate Attack
- Sharknado: The Tornado Made Out Of Sharks
The 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2012
- 1. "Mewling Quim" And That Mid-Credit Smile In The Avengers
- 2. The Dark Knight Rises Plot Thickens: Batman's First Encounter With John Blake
- 3. "Hey! Quasi-Pretty-NOT-Hot-Girl, You Are More Pathetic Than The Real Nerds" – Tony Harris
- 4. SCOOP: Doctor Who/Star Trek – The Official Crossover
- 5. DC Comics Gets A New Logo. And Here It Is.
- 6. No Reboot Of Firefly
- 7. DC Comics To Switch The Sexual Orientation Of An Established Character Soon
- 8. The Venom Cosplay Photos That Facebook Banned
- 9. Cosplay Round-Up: Toronto Fan Expo 2012
- 10. Best Camera Test Ever – But Canon Didn't Think It Was Funny
- 11. Video: Buffy The Vampire Slayer – Once More With Feeling Was Performed Live Last Night
- 12. David Tennant Back For Doctor Who's 50th Anniversary?
- 13. 51 Films From 2010 That You Really Shouldn't Have Missed
- 14. There's No Such Thing as Too Much: Cosplay Round-Up From San Diego Comic Con
- 15. Loki's Army Revealed In Avengers Superbowl Trailer
- 16. Now It's Rob Liefeld Vs Scott Snyder – "Get Over Yourself, You Pretentious Prick"
- 17. Yes, America, It's Alan Scott
- 18. Avengers Vs X-Men Checklist
- 19. DC's New 52 Facebook Poll Backfires Just A Bit
- 20. How Sherlock Did It
The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2011
- Dark Knight Rises Plot Thickens: Who Is John Blake?
- Les Femme Fatales Cosplay Exhibition
- 51 Films From 2010 That You Really Shouldn't Have Missed
- Misfits Season 3 Won't Feature Robert Sheehan
- Who On Earth Is Rob Granito?
- New Thundercats Cartoon (First Pic)
- When Hong Kong Takes On Iron Man
- What If Male Superheroes Posed Like Wonder Woman?
- DC Relaunch: A Brand New Look For Superman, Supergirl And Superboy
- Behind The Scenes On Starfire, Red Hood And The Outlaws
The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2011
- Gay Robin Vs The Westboro Baptist Church
- Matchstick Middle Earth
- The Return of Dragonball
- Get Ready For Watchmen 2
- Xavier, Moira And Mystique
- The Muppet Wicker Man Comic
- Sacha Baron Cohen Is Freddie Mercury
- Xavier, Moira And Mystique – Bleeding Cool's First Shots From X-Men: First Class
- Just Seen The Green Lantern Trailer – Why Is He Not A Black Guy?
- New Conan Images Offer First Good Look At Several Characters, Locations
The 10 Most-Read Stories Of 2009
- Preview: Alan Moore Dojinshi By Ryusuke Hamamoto
- Terminator 5 Comes To London?
- Review: Doctor Who – The Waters Of Mars (SPOILERS)
- Preview Of SuperGod By Warren Ellis And Garrie Gastonny
- Do Anything 001 by Warren Ellis
- Font Watch: Has The Recession Affected The Avatar Papyrus Choice?
- REVIEW: Misfits, The Superhero TV Show From E4
- EXCLUSIVE: Bringing Back Batman From The Dead. Again. Again. Again.
- Time Magazine Names Ultimates "Best Comic Of The Decade"
- The Rob Liefeld Backlash Backlash
- "Neil Gaiman Is A Dick" – Erik Larsen Of Image Comics Speaks Out On Marvelman – UPDATED
