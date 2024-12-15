Buffy/SMG, Creature Commandos, Dexter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, Max's Creature Commandos, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's Night Court, TNT's AEW Rampage, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, Creature Commandos, Daredevil: Born Again, Night Court, Dexter: Original Sin, Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 15, 2024:

SNL: Chris Rock Monologue Takes Aim at Jake Paul, Trump, Biden & More

SNL 50 Pregame: A Look Back at Chris Rock's Monologue Game & More

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 E10: "Kiss of Death" Review: Fav Character Arrives!

How "Saturday Night's Main Event" Helped Save SNL, Elevated WWF/WWE

Creature Commandos Ep. 4 Images, Promo: Weasel's Belle Reve Story

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Tony Khan's Worst Nightmare

Daredevil: Born Again Teaser: Matt Murdock – Brutally Good Lawyer

Night Court Season 3 Wraps Filming; "Feliz NaviDead" Preview

Why AEW Rampage: Winter Has Come and Thankfully Gone

Criminal Minds: Evolution Wrapping; Brewster Optimistic for Season 19

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 23 "The End of Dawn" Review:

Dexter: New "Original Sin" Trailer; E02: "Kid in a Candy Store" Images

Star Trek: Lower Decks Creator on Making DS9's "Garashir" Happen

Doctor Who: The War Games Colour Edit Will Include Regeneration Scene

Buffy, The Boys, Malcolm in the Middle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return, Daily LITG, 14th December, 2024

