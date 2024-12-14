Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return, Daily LITG, 14th December, 2024
Sarah Michelle Gellar on a Buffy return topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Sarah Michelle Gellar on a Buffy return topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Sarah Michelle Gellar No Longer "No" on Buffy Return Thanks to Dexter
- Spider-Juggernaut in Amazing Spider-Man Marvel March 2025 Solicits
- Bob Layton Banned from Facebook & Instagram- Can Anyone at Meta Help?
- Dexter: Resurrection Continues The Story in Summer 2025 (TEASER)
- The Thing No More in One World Under Doom Marvel March 2025 Solicits
- Boom Studios' 20 For 20 Graphic Novel Collections Until December 2025
- Iron Man Changes Its Name For One World Under Doom
- Comic Book Retailers Share Their Diamond… And Lunar… Stories
- Marvel Comics Create An Agatha Harkness Tarot Card Set
- Spider-Man Unlimited Comes to Marvel Legends with New Figure
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Tim Daniel & David 'DB' Andry Bring Crush Depth to Mad Cave Studios
- Daniel Nayeri Sells World Rights at Auction To The Bizarre Bazaar
- Squires, The Next Blackadder, Plebs, Upstart Crow with Four Days Left
- Michigan Public Library Debates Excluding Heartstopper From YA Shelves
- The Great British Bump-Off Gets a Sequel, Kill Or Be Quilt, in 2025
- Peanuts Chex Boxes in the Daily LITG, the 13th of December, 2024
LITG one year ago, Talking 'Bout Bigeneration
- Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"
- Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
- John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things: Glenn O'Leary Special
- Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2024 And Early 2025
- Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
- Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
- Ultimate Storm & Ultimate Killmonger In Ultimate Black Panther
- Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
- Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Giggle": When One Becomes Two
- Mark Millar Writing A Second Volume Of Empress, Add To The List
- Playing Hangman With Batman In Detective Comics #1079 (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow
- Halo Jones & Robo-Hunter's Ian Gibson Dies, Aged 77, RIP
- Alex Taylor Wins The UK First Graphic Novel Award 2023
- Fantagraphics Rushes Joe Sacco's Palestine Back To Print
- Talking 'Bout Bigeneration in The Daily LITG 11th of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday
- Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
- Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
- When Alan Moore Wrote the Final Superman Comic Instead of Jerry Siegel
- Warner Bros. Discovery Picking Fight with Netflix Over "The Sandman"?
- Marvel Comics Mixes Up Its Captain Americas
- Doctor Who: The Moral Failings of The Thirteenth Doctor's Era
- Spawn's Movation To Fight Batman And Other BatSpoilers
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
- First Appearance of Archangel and the Origin of Apocalypse
- Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
- The Lost World of Fiction House's Jungle Comics, Up for Auction
- Exorcists Never Die From Steve Orlando & Sebastián Píriz From Mad Cave
- Satan's Safari and Other Sheena Stories in Jumbo Comics, at Auction
- Monsters of Metal: Krampus in Concert Preview: Swipe File
- Will Jeff Smith's Bone #4 Top $1000 At Auction Today?
- Gaga Over Wednesday in The Daily LITG, 11th December 2022
LITG three years ago, Dino Megazord
- Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
- Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
- Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder
- Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
- Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
- Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late
- Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel
- Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders
- The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman
- Afro-Punk Director, James Spooner, Creates New Punk Graphic Novel
- Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Shirts To Help The Colston Four
- Deluxe Mandalorian in the Daily LITG, 11th December 2021
- Rhea Ewing's Fine: A Comic About Gender, Graphic Novel Debut in April
LITG four years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
- Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
- Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
- Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
- Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
- Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
- HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
- Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
- Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
- Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
- Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
- Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
- Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders
LITG five years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
- Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
- Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
- Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
- Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
- "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
- Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
LITG six years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up
But everything you knew was wrong.
- Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
- New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
- Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
- Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
- Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
- Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.
