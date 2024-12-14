Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, The Boys, Malcolm in the Middle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural, Taylor Swift/NFL, Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, The Boys, Dexter: Resurrection, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Supernatural (Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins), NBC's New Year's Eve, Disney+'s What If…?, DC Studios' Superman, TNT's AEW Rampage, Taylor Swift/NFL, "Buffy"/Sarah Michelle Gellar, Drew McIntyre, Prime Video's A League of Their Own, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, Warner Bros. Discovery/Sesame Street, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, NBC's Suits L.A., and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Supernatural, Taylor Swift/NFL, "Buffy"/Sarah Michelle Gellar, The Boys, Malcolm in the Middle, Sesame Street, Dexter: Resurrection, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 14, 2024:

Smiling Friends Offers More Looks at Charlie & Pim's Evolution

Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins Offer Holiday Hard Truths

Night Court, St. Denis Medical, Seth Meyers & More Set for NBC's NYE

What If…?: New Season 3 Teaser Warns That Time Is Of The Essence

Superman Trailer "Dropping Early Next Week" or Wishful Thinking?

AEW Rampage Preview: Winter Continues to Come Tonight

Taylor Swift Gets Birthday Love From The NFL; Music Video BTS Clips

Sarah Michelle Gellar No Longer "No" on Buffy Return Thanks to Dexter

Drew McIntyre Blends Real Life and Kayfabe in Emotional Promo

A League of Their Own: Patrick J. Adams on Carson & Charlie's Fate

The Boys: Antony Starr Not Buying Homelander/Trump Comparisons

Marvel Comics Create An Agatha Harkness Tarot Card Set

Malcolm in the Middle Return Series: Muniz, Cranston, Kaczmarek & More

Warner Bros. Discovery Opts Out of Deal for New "Sesame Street" Eps

Dexter: Resurrection Continues The Story in Summer 2025 (TEASER)

What We Do in the Shadows Finale Trailer: Move Over, Batman & Robin?

Dark Side of the Ring: Docuseries Confirmed for Season 6 Return

Suits L.A. Return "Would Have to Be Right" for Show: Patrick J. Adams

Deadpool/Lynda Carter, Buffy, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!