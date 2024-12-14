Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

Why AEW Rampage: Winter Has Come and Thankfully Gone

The Chadster rants on the disastrous AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming episode, exposing all the ways it fails compared to WWE. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! Last night's episode of AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming was a total disaster, the kind of show that leaves a sour taste in The Chadster's mouth 🤢. The Chadster is here to tell you all about AEW's poor display of wrestling so-called entertainment and why it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

First off, the opening match of AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming was a clash between Matt Cardona and Bryan Keith, with Chris Jericho chiming in on commentary. Cardona managed to squeak out a win using his signature move, Radio Silence, but not before Keith dished out a few big kicks. Cardona's victory means he's set to face Jericho next Friday. Now, let's be clear: this match was a disaster for a few reasons. First, AEW's attempt at making Cardona a credible threat just pales in comparison to WWE's polished storytelling. And poor Triple H probably can't stop crying about Cardona being in AEW. It's just like they literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 😡

Toni Storm faced off against Harley Cameron, and boy was that a boring match. Toni dominated with her moves, including the Storm Zero, for a clean win. I mean, can you imagine swapping that match for a WWE women's match with characters like Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair? The Chadster thinks AEW doesn't understand a single thing about how to book compelling women's wrestling matches. It's just plain unfair to the rich history WWE has built in women's wrestling with the Women's Revolution, something Tony Khan wouldn't know the first thing about.

Then there was Deonna Purrazzo taking on Shazza McKenzie. Watching Deonna force Shazza to tap out with a Fujiwara armbar did little to impress The Chadster. He had to throw a White Claw seltzer 🍻 at the television after this one. It splattered everywhere! Naturally, The Chadster had to listen to his wife, Keighleyanne, lecture him about it. She told The Chadster to take responsibility for his actions, but can't she see it's Tony Khan's fault? Meanwhile, she was back to texting with that guy Gary. So frustrating! Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

The promo by Don Callis and his so-called family didn't help matters. Listening to them brag about Kyle Fletcher's wins and Callis's "money-making business" was painful. ⏰ The Chadster couldn't care less about their boasting. WWE knows how to create actual stars with genuine charisma, unlike these wannabes. The wanted to just hop in The Chadster's Mazda Miata 🚗 and drive as far away from his cursed television as possible, but The Chadster's commitment to objective journalism kept him watching. You're welcome.

Next up was the main event: Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer. The Chadster yawns just thinking about it. Hobbs and Davis got the win, following a chaotic back-and-forth that left The Chadster longing for the days of The Rock vs. Stone Cold. Even Eric Bischoff agrees, noting on social media recently how AEW's roster just doesn't hold a candle to WWE's finest. He says, "AEW needs a wake-up call," and The Chadster couldn't agree more. AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about capturing an audience's attention like WWE does.

And despite the cheap shot attempt from Takeshita, Hobbs made a statement by holding up the International Championship. The Chadster just shook his head, thinking how WWE's title scenes are so much more prestigious and thoughtfully crafted. 😤

In conclusion, AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming was a colossal flop and a great example of why WWE remains king of the wrestling world 👑. Be sure to watch some WWE as soon as possible to cleanse yourselves. Let The Chadster assure you, it's the only way to cure the horrors of AEW's abysmal programming. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 And whatever you do, do not watch AEW Collision tonight at 8/7C on TNT.

