Ranma 1/2 Season 1 E10: "Kiss of Death" Review: Fav Character Arrives!

The tenth installment of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "Kiss of Death," was yet another fantastic episode for the season. One of my favorite characters finally makes an appearance. And of course, it is never a boring day when following Ranma Saotome. Hilarity will always follow the most unusual occurrences.

The episode takes off where things left off previously. An injured female, Ranma continues the competition with Ryoga. They managed to win quicker than I expected, to be honest. It was a great move. That said, I love it when Ranma unconsciously fights for Akane and just says the right things. Granted, Ranma always tends to ruin it almost immediately. And Ryoga always has to do something that affects Akane. And that is how she nearly drowned.

Ranma and Ryoga immediately jump in to save her and Ryoga forgets he turns into P-Chan. I love Ryoga, he is a total himbo and a cute like l piggy. Oddly enough, Ranma does tell Akane about how Ryoga jumps to save her, too. Ranma is a good boi that just pretend to not care and i just want to hug him for it. They are suddenly attacked by a very pretty girl, Shampoo, who has vowed to kill female Ranma.

We get to find out why Shampoo hates Ranma. Of course, it is as outlandish as you can imagine coming from the Ranma world: while Ranma and his dad traveled China, they ended up eating a buffet meant for Shampoo as the winner of a martial arts contest in her village. Shampoo then challenges Ranma and almost immediately loses. Since that is a disgrace, Shampoo gives Ranma a kiss called the Kiss of Death. Since then, Shampoo has been chasing after Ranma to kill her as she does not know Ranma is a man.

It really does not take long for things to take a turn, as Shampoo is already waiting at the Tendo residence. Well, as they are bickering, Ranma sends Shampoo's weapon flying, and it falls on her, making her pass out. Everyone immediately anticipates another kiss. Forever, Shampoo just smiles and kisses Ranma's lips. There is not a dull moment in Ranma's life. I was anxiously waiting for Shampoo to make her appearance. She is one of my favorite characters in regards to aesthetics, very Rumiko Takahashi. I cannot wait to see where this new development leads, especially Akane's reaction.

