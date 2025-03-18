Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, The Rookie, iHeartRadio Music Awards & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: iHeartRadio Music Awards, The Hunting Party, Fire Country, "Buffy"/Charisma Carpenter, The Rookie, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FOX's 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, NBC's The Hunting Party, Netflix's WWE Raw, CBS's Fire Country, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, "Buffy"/Charisma Carpenter, ABC's The Rookie, Max's Duster, Prime Video's The Bondsman, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, HBO's Last Week Tonight, Oscars 2026/Conan O'Brien, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 18, 2025:

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Mariah Carey's Epic New Reaction Meme/GIF

Lady Gaga Makes Impact with 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Speech

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Billie Eilish Performs "Wildflower"

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Check Out LL Cool J's Opening Speech

The Hunting Party S01E07 Preview: "The Widower" Wants a New Bride

WWE Raw Review: John Cena, Rhea Ripley, More Make AEW Fans Cry

Fire Country S03E16: Dirty Money: "Sheriff Country" Crossover Preview

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide: Nominees & More

John Cena Explains His Shocking Heel Turn at WWE Raw in Brussels

Dexter: Resurrection Taps Steve Schirripa for Recurring Role

Buffy Sequel Series Involvement "Would Be My Dream": Carpenter

The Rookie S07E10 "Chaos Agent" Images; S07E12 "April Fools" Overview

Duster: Max Previews J.J. Abrams & LaToya Morgan's Upcoming New Series

The Bondsman: Kevin Bacon Key Art Poster Gives Us Ash/Evil Dead Vibes

John Mulaney Goes Live: Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson & More

Last Week Tonight: Mel Gibson "Best Known for His Work in Screaming"

Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien Returning to Host 98th Academy Awards

The Hunting Party EP on "Gossip Girl" Lessons, Favorite "Arrow" Moment

The White Lotus, Looney Tunes, Padalecki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Countdown Wraps Filming in The Daily LITG, 17th March 2024

