The White Lotus, Looney Tunes, Padalecki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Adult Swim's Oh My God…Yes! NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, NBC's Suits LA, AMC's Dark Winds, Jared Padalecki (The Boys, Supernatural), NBC's The Americas, CBS's Tracker, HBO's The White Lotus, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, South Park/Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, CBS's Watson, TBS's AEW Collision, Looney Tunes, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies, and more!

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Oh My God…Yes! Return Tonight to Adult Swim

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E04: "Force of Nature" Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 2 Preview: The Search for Eli

Suits LA Season 1 Ep. 4: "Batman Returns" Preview: Harvey's Back!

Dark Winds Season 3: Check Out Our E02: "Náá'tsoh (Big Eyes)" Preview

The Boys: Jared Padalecki on SPN Director Reunion, More Supernatural

The Americas Episode 6 Travels to "The Gulf Coast": Here's Our Preview

Tracker: Our S02E13: "Neptune" Preview; S02E14: "Exodus" Early Look

The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 5 Preview: "Full-Moon Party" Plans

Yellowjackets: Here's Our Look at S03E06: "Thanksgiving (Canada)"

South Park: Gov. Polis Honors Proud Canadians Ike, Terrance & Phillip

Watson Season 1 Ep. 6 "The Camgirl Inquiry" Preview: Race Against Time

AEW Collision: The Most Unbiased Review You've Ever Read

Looney Tunes Deserves Better: Where's the Love, Warner Bros & Fans?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Honors NYC, The Big (Undead) Apple

Doctor Who: RTD Offers Warning to LGBTQ Community About Trump, Musk

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Davis on What Drew Him To NBC Series

The Righteous Gemstones: Lukas Haas on Why "Cousins Night" Stands Out

Buffy, Countdown, Sailor Moon, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

