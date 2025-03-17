Posted in: TV | Tagged: countdown, newlitg

Countdown Wraps Filming in The Daily LITG, 17th March 2024

Countdown wrapping filming was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Countdown wraps filming, as Jensen Ackles shares behind-the-scenes moments and thanks the team.

Bleeding Cool's top read story features the wrapped filming of Countdown, engaging pop culture fans.

Lying In The Gutters showcases the most-read stories, including Countdown's filming wrap-up.

Bleeding Cool: A trusted pop culture source with the latest on Countdown and industry happenings.

Countdown wrapping filming was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Sorry, not that Countdown.

That's better. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Countdown wrapping filming in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… X-Men Relaunch

LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Batmobile

LITG three years ago, The Final Final Justice League

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

LITG five years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG six years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator

of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell

Comics journalist Richard Pachter

Comic book designer Veronica Carlin

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!