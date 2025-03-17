Posted in: TV | Tagged: countdown, newlitg
Countdown Wraps Filming in The Daily LITG, 17th March 2024
Countdown wrapping filming was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Sorry, not that Countdown.
That's better. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Countdown wrapping filming in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Countdown Wraps Filming; Jensen Ackles Thanks Team, Shares BTS Looks
- The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 5 Preview: "Full-Moon Party" Plans
- Just How Meta Is Batman #158 Hush 2 By Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee? (Spoilers)
- Absolute Flash #1 – Barry Allen, Monkeys & Rogues (Spoilers)
- Peter David Runs Out of Insurance, Loses Medicaid And Needs Your Help
- Pantheon: Sci-Fi Author Ken Liu Discusses TV Series Adaptation & More
- The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 2 Preview: The Search for Eli
- Looney Tunes Deserves Better: Where's the Love, Warner Bros & Fans?
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Comic Store In Your Future With Alternate Reality Owner Ralph Mathieu
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- How Much Is A Martha Wayne Worth Dead? Absolute Batman #6 Spoilers
- Clydene Nee – A Celebration Of Her Life, At WonderCon Next Week
- Peter David Needs Your Help in The Daily LITG, 16th of March, 2025
LITG one year ago… X-Men Relaunch
- Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force & Wolverine Announced At SXSW
- James Gunn's Favourite New 52 DC Comics – Now With Artists Added
- Sorry, Doctor Who Fans: The Times They Are A-Changin' (Thankfully)
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics June 2024 Solicits In Full
- Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024
- Miriam Margolyes Turned Down Half A Million Pounds For Marvel's Agatha
- New HBO Deal Means Bill Maher Can Stop Crying Over Being "Canceled"
- Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson No Fan of Austin St. John's Latest Idea
- That X-Men Gossip In The Light Of The X-Men Relaunch
- Full DC Comics June 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Jimmy Palmiotti's "Jungle Girl" Comic, Fantasima, With Amanda Conner
- Vault Comics Collect Their Sainted Love in June 2024 Solicits
- Jim Smith Auctions His Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary Graphic Novel Series
- Cult Of The Lamb & Rick & Morty Launch in Oni Press June 2024 Solicits
- Tony Fleecs Homages Todd MacFarlane's Spawn #10 Cover
- X-Men Relaunch In The Daily LITG, 16th March 2024
LITG two years ago, Todd McFarlane's Batmobile
- Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile
- The Difference Between Action Comics & Superman in Dawn Of DC
- There's An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Now (UPDATE)
- A Brand New Look For Professor Xavier in Bishop: War College #2
- Ben Affleck on Directing for Gunn & Safran's New DCU: "Absolutely Not"
- Beast Vs Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #2 & Wolverine #41 Spoilers
- Turning Teen Titans Into The Justice League & Jon Kent in Injustice
- Image, Vault, Ahoy & Valiant Sign Up To Omnibus Digital Comics App
- Brian Bolland "Lost" Starlord Artwork Auctioned Without His Knowledge |
- DC Comics Put Wayne Family, Vixen NYC & Zatanna Webtoons Into Print
- Marvel Teases a Very Very Dark Fall Of X Event For X-Men This Year
- Marvel Does Hellfire Gala for Real This Year at San Diego Comic-Con
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Uncanny Avengers #1 In August
- Chris Claremont Tells X-Men Panel Events Were Their Biggest Mistake
- GlobalComix App Adds Image, Boom, Archie, TokyoPop, NBM & And Action
- Dynamite Will Not Overprint Disney's Scar & Will Only Collect In 2025
- Ron DeSantis Names Gender Queer Graphic Novel In "Fact Sheet"
- Nicole Maines Tells Dreamer's Origin Story in DC Comics Graphic Novel
- Mystique, Mutants And More in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2023
LITG three years ago, The Final Final Justice League
- The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
- Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
- X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
- Marvel Omnibus Lining Up For 2022 & 2023
- McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive
- A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July
- Hank McCoy Was Right – Marvel Comics Vs Russia, Sixty Years Later
- Is The Watcher The Ultimate Bad Guy Of The Marvel Universe? (Spoilers)
- Reclaiming Unfortunate Banshee & X-Men History For St Patrick's Day
- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Receive Disney+ Welcome
- The Dan Brereton Batman Comic That DC Comics Never Printed
- Julie Doucet Awarded The Angoulême Grand Prix By Chris Ware
- Opus Comics Grab Another – Bill & Ted Joins Frank Frazetta
- Now Andrew Wheeler Finds Love And War On ComiXology
- Jae Lee's Seven Sons Comes To Image Comics in June 2022
- Where Scott Snyder Saw His Own Work In The Batman Movie
- You Can Own Early Amanda Conner Marvel Art With This Barbie Cover
- Detective Comics #27, Just The Back Cover, At $353 At ComicConnect
- ABLAZE Launches Mythspace: Ignition Kickstarter from ABLAZE
- Daredevil #1 CGC 9.0 Already At $20,000 At ComicConnect
- Newthink: AWA Launching Greg Hurwitz' New SciFi Anthology Series
- Fantastic Four #12, Signed By Stan Lee, At ComicConnect
- From Brett Parson To Brett Bean On Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Back For Book 3 Soon…
- Teen Justice And The Daily LITG, 16th March 2022
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala
And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.
- Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
- Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
- Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
- Cullen Bunn Turned Down DC-Exclusive Deal to Avoid Screwing Artists
- WWE Network Reveals Peacock Transition Details, Streaming Schedule
- DC Shocker: Shazadam Officially Changes His Name to Black Adam
- What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
- Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
- Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
- Zom 100 is a Hilarious New Satirical Take on the Zombie Apocalypse
- Yen Press Unveils 6 Spring Manga Titles
- Did Missy Make The Master Go To Earth? Doctor Who: Missy #1 Preview
- Cinder's Ball: Studio Tapas Adapts C.J. Young's Hit Novel to Webcomic
- Dark Horse To Publish Mark Sable and Kristian Donaldson's The Dark
- The Department Of Truth Goes After Bigfoot Next
- Erica Slaughter Spins Off In Free Comic Book Day 2021 Gold Comics
- Separated At Birth: Taylor/Redondo Nightwing & Fraction/Aja Hawkeye
- Diane O'Bannon Wishes Heavy Metal Would Talk To Her Attorney
- What Happened To Chubb & Whitaker In Future State? Second Son Spoilers
- Tamara Fox's Fate Sets Up The Next Batman's Future State (Spoilers)
- John Ridley Brings Back a 1970 Superman Comic For Red White And Blue
- New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021
LITG five years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia
And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
- So What Did Billy Tucci Say About The Coronavirus Anyway?
LITG six years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out
Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.
- Why You Can't Buy Umbrella Academy Comics Right Now
- The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
- DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
- Will Conrad Takes Over Hawkman From Bryan Hitch In June
- DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now
Birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator
- Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell
- Comics journalist Richard Pachter
- Comic book designer Veronica Carlin
