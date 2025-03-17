Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party S01E07 Preview: "The Widower" Wants a New Bride

With a new episode of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party hitting tonight, here's our preview for S01E07: "Mark Marsden."

We're back with our weekly preview of what's ahead with NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party. In tonight's S01E07: "Mark Marsden," Bex (Roxburgh) and the team are on the hunt for serial killer Mark Marsden (Jesse Bradford), aka "The Widower." Having murdered his three previous wives, it's no longer just about freedom for Marsden. "The Widower" is looking for a new bride – and the team is running out of time. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, and image gallery for tonight's episode – along with a look back at last week's episode and more.

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 7: "Mark Marsden" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 7: "Mark Marsden" – Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team race to catch Mark Marsden (Jesse Bradford), known as "The Widower," a handsome and charming serial killer who murdered three of his wives in cold blood; everything changes when Mark decides to take a new bride. Directed by Rob Hardy, with a screenplay by Rebecca Bellotto and Paula Sabbaga.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

