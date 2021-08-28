Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Spike/Drusilla Kick Off YA Prequel Novels

From a publishing standpoint, 2022 is going to be a very good year for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Earlier this month, they learned that there was a series spinoff/pseudo-sequel trilogy of novels coming from Disney Hyperion Publishing (more on that in a minute). Now thanks to Bleeding Cool's very own Rich Johnston and our London field office, we have more publishing news courtesy of a Marketplace announcement. Disney Hyperion's Brittany Rubiano has tapped author William Ritter (Jackaby) to pen the first in a trilogy of "Buffy" YA prequel novels set to focus on a number of fan-favorite characters. Set for publication in Summer 2022, Ritter's Bloody Fool for Love is set in turn-of-the-century London and finds Spike planning the ultimate heist to win back his love, Drusilla.

Next year, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans are going to have a new Slayer to cheer for but she isn't "just" a slayer. She's also a witch. And before you pause for a moment to process that, we should also mention that the new slayer's name is Frankie Rosenberg- Willow's daughter. Set to drop on January 4, Disney Hyperion Publishing and author Kendare Blake's ("Three Dark Crowns" Series) In Every Generation is the first of a YA trilogy that serves as both a spinoff and a pseudo-sequel to the popular television series. But how Frankie becomes the first Slayer-Witch is a mystery that could prove tragic and a serious game-changer. And as you're about to see in the official synopsis that follows a look at the book's cover, there's still the matter of the Hellmouth. Because it's opening again…

Frankie Rosenberg is passionate about the environment, a sophomore at New Sunnydale High School, and the daughter of the most powerful witch in Sunnydale history. Her mom, Willow, is slowly teaching her magic on the condition that she use it to better the world. But Frankie's happily quiet life is upended when new girl Hailey shows up with news that the annual Slayer convention has been the target of an attack, and all the Slayers—including Buffy, Faith, and Hailey's older sister Vi—might be dead. That means it's time for this generation's Slayer to be born. But being the first-ever Slayer-Witch means learning how to wield a stake while trying to control her budding powers. With the help of Hailey, a werewolf named Jake, and a hot but nerdy sage demon, Frankie must become the Slayer, prevent the Hellmouth from opening again, and find out what happened to her Aunt Buffy, before she's next.

