Call My Agent! The Movie Reunites Original Cast, Heading to Netflix

The long-awaited Call My Agent! The Movie is heading into production (and to Netflix), with the original cast reuniting to make a movie, too.

The long-awaited Call My Agent! The Movie is at last heading to production with Netflix as its global streaming home. The original cast will reunite for the movie, which will make fans happy. The original series (original French title Dix Pour Cent, which means "Ten Percent" to denote an agent's commission from their client's fees) became a worldwide hit on Netflix, revolved around the agents, talent and staff at the ASK talent agency, a light showbiz satire sitcom that featured guest appearances from real A-list actors and directors spoofing themselves as their fictional agents scramble to keep them happy, get them jobs and desperately try to stop them from firing them and leaving for another agency.

Call My Agent! The Movie picks up the proceedings five years after the agency has closed, and we can reveal that Andréa Martel (Camille Cottin) has given up the agent lifestyle to become a budding auteur. That's right, the series' antiheroic superagent is now a film director herself. When she loses her lead actor days before cameras are set to roll, she must get the old team back together, rekindling all of the old friendships and rivalries, in order to make sure her movie gets cast so she can film her movie. Cue frantic phone calls and meetings where the agents scramble to convince their A-List clients to star in Andréa's movie, even if it means groveling, bribing, bullying, and backstabbing all over Paris. Le Hilarité ensues! (Though not as farcically hilarious as Apple TV's The Studio)

The returning cast includes Laure Calamy, Thibault de Montalembert, Grégory Montel, Nicolas Maury, Fanny Sidney, Liliane Rovère, Ophélia Kolb, and Anne Marivin. Guest stars in the series' four-season run included Cécile de France (France's answer to Julia Roberts, whose most well-known movie in the West is the slasher thriller Strawberry Switchblade, but was a huge A-Lister in her native country), Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Béatrice Dalle, and Jean Reno. French stars Laetitia Casta and Vincent Macaigne will appear in the movie, with probably more to come. If you're a fan of French Cinema, you know who all the stars are. Émilie Noblet is directing Fanny Herrero and Lison Daniel's screenplay.

Mediawan's Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production are producing Call My Agent the Movie with the participation of public broadcast network France Télévisions. France Télévisions aired the original French series on its France 2 channel before it went on to achieve global success on Netflix. The series was such a hit that it spawned British, Italian, and Bollywood remakes, with even more countries planning their own versions.

The four seasons of Call My Agent! are streaming on Netflix.

