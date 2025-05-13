Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cw, wrestling, WWE NXT

Can WWE NXT Bring About the Next Golden Age of Television?

CW President praises WWE NXT ratings success while Tony Khan continues to cheese The Chadster off! WWE is LITERALLY saving television while AEW ruins it! 😤 🔥 📺

Article Summary WWE NXT on The CW is absolutely crushing ratings while AEW struggles to stay relevant—auughh man, so fair!

CW prez Brad Schwartz literally calls WWE NXT the network's game changer while Tony Khan ruins cable TV!

Bully Ray knows AEW is clueless with its toys, but WWE is the perfectly wrapped present all fans deserve!

The Chadster suffers Tony Khan nightmares, yet still believes WWE NXT is saving all of television despite this harassment!

The WWE NXT show on The CW is doing absolutely incredible numbers, auughh man! 🔥 The Chadster is so excited to report on this extremely unbiased interview with CW president Brad Schwartz that was published by Variety (major props to them for such unbiased journalism). 📊 This just proves what The Chadster has been saying all along about how WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment! 🏆

According to the incredibly wise Brad Schwartz, "It's been an absolute game changer for the CW, and I think it's been a game changer for WWE. This last quarter that just ended was the highest rated NXT quarter in five years. It's up 19% year over year." 📈 Can you believe that? The Chadster is literally crying tears of joy right now! 😭

But wait, it gets even better! 🙌 Schwartz also revealed, "In adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54, we're regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights. It's unheard of. So it's been absolutely crushing for us. It's one of the big reasons why our network as a whole is up 40% season over season…Besides animation on Fox, [NXT] has the highest concentration of 18-49 and 25-54 on all broadcast." 💯

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to air AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage even though these shows are clearly killing the cable business! 📉 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and he's destroying television while Triple H and Shawn Michaels are saving it! 🦸‍♂️

The Chadster thinks Brad Schwartz is so smart for saying he wants to integrate NXT Superstars into other CW shows. 🧠 But The Chadster has an even better idea – EVERY SINGLE SHOW on The CW should feature NXT Superstars! 🌟 Even when they're showing reruns of Supernatural or Walker, they should use CGI to insert Trick Williams or Roxanne Perez into scenes! 💻 Imagine Ethan Page hunting demons with the Winchester brothers! That would be so much better than anything AEW has ever done! 🔥

The Chadster even has a pitch for a new CW teen drama! 📺 It would be about a sexy, completely unbiased wrestling journalist (perhaps played by someone as handsome as The Chadster) who tries to write positive reviews of WWE NXT, only to be stalked by the deranged head of a rival wrestling organization that shall remain nameless! 😱 This villain would even invade the journalist's dreams and try to ruin his marriage! The Chadster thinks this could be the next big hit for The CW! 🌟

Completely unrelated, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😴 In this nightmare, The Chadster was at The CW headquarters with Brad Schwartz, discussing the amazing success of NXT. 🏢 Suddenly, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Tony Khan was there wearing a black trenchcoat covered in network logos like NBC, ABC, and Fox. 👻

"You think you can have wrestling success on network TV?" Khan laughed maniacally. "I'm going to put AEW stars on EVERY competing network! Swerve Strickland will join Law & Order! MJF will be the new lead on 9-1-1! Orange Cassidy will join the cast of Abbott Elementary!" 📺

The Chadster tried to run, but Khan chased The Chadster through the halls of The CW building. 🏃‍♂️ Eventually, The Chadster got cornered in a dimly lit writers' room, where Tony Khan approached slowly, his shirt unbuttoning itself. "You know what would really boost ratings?" he whispered, leaning closer to The Chadster. "If you admitted that AEW is better television." His breath smelled like hard seltzer, but not the good kind The Chadster drinks. 😰 The Chadster was paralyzed with fear as Khan's hand reached out to stroke The Chadster's cheek… and then The Chadster woke up screaming! 😱

Tony Khan, STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS! This is literally so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

The Chadster fully supports true wrestling fans like Brad Schwartz doing the right thing by praising WWE. 👏 Other networks should see the light and add more WWE shows to their schedules! 📺 In fact, The Chadster believes television should be nothing but WWE all the time! 🔄 That's the only way the business could survive the streaming age and enter a new renaissance. 🏛️ Because unlike certain wrestling companies The Chadster could mention, WWE knows how to make real television that real television executives like! 💰

Recently, Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio, "AEW is like a kid who got too many toys at Christmas and doesn't know which one to play with, while WWE is like a perfectly wrapped present that keeps giving joy year after year." 🎁 Bully Ray definitely has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅 The Chadster couldn't have said it better himself!

Auughh man! So unfair that some viewers still watch AEW when WWE is clearly saving television! 😤 The Chadster hopes one day everyone will see the light like Brad Schwartz has! 🙏

