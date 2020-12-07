Candice LeRae, Bobby Fish Possibly Injured at NXT Takeover WarGames

It looks like Candice LeRae and Bobby Fish may be injured coming out of NXT Takeover WarGames. LeRae, who seemed to favor her arm last night after taking a senton from Shotzi Blackheart off a ladder and through a chair near the end of the match, may have suffered a broken arm, according to Triple H. Additionally, Bobby Fish suffered a laceration on his elbow that could be more serious, so WWE is awaiting more information.

On the post-WarGames media call, Triple H was asked about the injuries and responded:

Yes, so right now, for the most part, bumps and bruises on everybody, you know, what you would expect out of this. Candice is getting checked out now, getting her X-rayed and checked out. I really don't have a status update yet on that. But you are correct, possibly a broken arm, maybe. We're not sure yet, but we'll see where that goes. Bobby Fish got a little bit of a laceration on his elbow, but we're not exactly sure if it's just the elbow. So we're just going to wait to see. But other than that, you know, just bumps and bruises. I hold my breath on these kind of shows every single time, and tonight was certainly no different. But you know what? If that is the extent of it, and then we did well.

The eight women involved in the WarGames match put on an amazing show, and with LeRae's team coming out of the match with the victory, it would suck for Candice to have a broken arm. NXT has had bad luck with people winning big matches and immediately getting injured. Champion Finn Balor has been out of action for weeks after a killed match with Kyle O'Reilly, and Balor was only champion in the first place because Karrion Kross got injured winning the NXT Championship from Keith Lee. Hopefully Candice LeRae doesn't have to lose her momentum and the injury isn't serious enough to keep her out of action for two long.

As for Bobby Fish? Come on, it's just a cut. Walk it off, bro!