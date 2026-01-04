Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: carrie

Carrie: Mike Flanagan Found "Very Timely and New" Way to Adapt Novel

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan discusses his decision to adapt bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie as a series.

In terms of series on the horizon that we're excited about, writer/director Mike Flanagan and Prime Video's Summer H. Howell and Siena Agudong-starring series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie would be battling to be at the top of the list. Having wrapped production in October, Flanagan explained why he broke from his "no sequels" and remakes rules for the project during a recent interview with Empire. "A new way presented itself, something that felt very timely and new," Flanagan shared. "I've really enjoyed chasing the things that hadn't already been done, and trying to find new ways into them. And I used to say, 'No sequels.'" In fact, it was his 2019 adaptation of King's Doctor Sleep (a sequel to King's The Shining), "That threw that in my face." Flanagan added, "It proved to be irresistible. 'The Shining' is a story about alcoholism, and because Steve wrote this sequel of sorts that is a story about recovery, it presented this thing of, 'Oh, we're painting the second side of the same coin; we're completing a story.'"

The streaming series adaptation is being described as a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Along with Howell and Agudong, the series cast includes Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

In addition, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, and Delainey Hayles are set for recurring roles, alongside Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, and Cassandra Naud. Here's a look back at Flanagan's post announcing the start of production:

Carrie: Flanagan on What The Series Won't Be; Stephen King's Approval

Speaking with Variety in support of his feature film adaptation of King's work, The Life of Chuck, Flanagan discussed the importance of coming up with a unique and timely reason to tell Carrie White's story that would work for him and King. In addition, Flanagan previews the approach that the series will take by revealing what it won't be. Here are the highlights:

Flanagan on Being Able to Answer "Why?" (For Himself and Stephen King): "I initially thought, 'Why? It's been done.' And then I found an answer to that question, and it made me very excited. But when I went to Steve, his answer was 'Why?' His first response was, 'Leave her alone. She's been through enough.' But it's that thing where the more information I could share, and sending him the bible and the plan for the show, he could see the thing we were trying to do that was new. Then he said, 'Ohh, now I'm interested, just as a fan. I'm excited to see where this goes.' Once he said yes, then we were off, because if Steve had said no, I wouldn't do it. So the relationship has evolved, but he's always remained incredibly respectful of separating the book and the movie."

For Flanagan, It's About "What We're Not Doing": "The thing I would say is the original story is half a century old, and it's wonderful. Its themes were about youth and bullying and the consequences of that. I believe that in today's modern world, the power of what it means to be a bully, the breadth of that, and the impact of bullying have changed a lot. The central tenets are still the same, but it's about much more than Carrie White. I can't really talk about what we're doing; I can only really talk about what we're not doing. We're not retelling the story as it's been told, and we're not making a show about telekinesis. It's in there, but that's not what it's about. There's a version of it where Carrie White carries a tragic superhero origin story that goes horribly wrong. I feel like they've done that, too. So we're focused way more on the destruction of a community through these very modern tools. What happens in a world where the internet has created an environment of perceived anonymity? Carrie White in the locker room in every iteration is a horrifying scene. Carrie White in the locker room when people have phones in their hands is a whole different thing."

Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is expected to direct some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

