Chainsaw Man: Studio MAPPA Shares Beautiful, Edgy Official Trailer

The new trailer for MAPPA's highly-anticipated anime Chainsaw Man has been released. Like the manga, it is packed with intense action, and the animation seems just so wonderfully gory and edgy, which totally suits the tone. The manga has fascinating characters that capture your attention from the moment you first meet them, making it impossible to put down until you have finished the run, and it seems the animation has captured its essence. The art is fantastic, and the characters' designs were just beautiful and badass. No one better to animate action and grittiness than MAPPA.

The story follows a teenage boy living in poverty thanks to the horrid debt his father left behind. Denji and his Chainsaw Devil Pup, Pochita, live off to repay by hunting and harvesting devil corpses together. Though after facing betrayal and staring death in the face, he makes a pact with Pochita and becomes Chainsaw Man. While things go to hell, friends are made, and more betrayal lies ahead for our hero… or heroes? Many of the manga's layered characters would definitely benefit from being animated.

In the new trailer for Chainsaw Man, we get visuals and snippets of our major players without giving too much away, yet clearly conveying for us the tone and bloodbath we are about to get into. I already want to hug Denji and Pochita, they look so troubled. I am also loving Power and Aki and their badassery. And Makima? She just looks like the boss-babe she is, and I am pumped to see everything play out already. The anime looks as beautiful and fierce as only MAPPA could make it look. These new visuals certainly make me much more excited to see this world come to life.

Chainsaw Man Japanese Voice Cast: Kikunosuke Toya as Denji; Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Makima; Shogo Sakata (Karin Sasaki in Fire Force) as Aki Hayakawa; and Fairouz Ai (Jolyne Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power. Chainsaw Man Staff: Director: Ryu Nakayama (JUJUTSU KAISEN Episode 19 Director); Assistant Director: Masato Nakazono (JUJUTSU KAISEN; SSSS.Gridman); Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100; JUJUTSU KAISEN); Background Art Director: Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga; JUJUTSU KAISEN); Character Design: Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation); Devil Design: Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers; Space Dandy); Action Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover; Yatterman Night); and Music: Kensuke Ushio (A Silent Voice; Devilman Crybaby).