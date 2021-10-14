Chappelle, Doctor Who, Squid Game, More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 Oct 21

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody. If you wanna believe that anything could stop me. Don't show up, don't come out. Don't start caring about me now. Walk away, you know how. Don't start caring about… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Dua Lipa and "Don't Start Now" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Netflix & Dave Chappelle special The Closer, Netflix's Squid Game, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, ABC's Big Sky & a ton more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, October 14, 2021:

Chappelle/Netflix Update: Streamer Further Defends The Closer Decision

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Host Rami Malek at SNL Table Read

Chappelle/Netflix Update: Trans Employees, Allies Plan Walkout & More

Chucky: SYFY Shares Extended Series Premiere Online; S01E01 BTS Look

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Asserts the 'T' in LGBTQ

Stargirl Interview: Alex Collins on Dr. Mid-Nite, Eclipso, Geoff Johns

Shrinking: Jason Segel Joins Lawrence & Goldstein's Apple TV+ Series

The Wheel of Time: "The Great Hunt" Produces New Series Poster

Legends of Tomorrow S07E01 Preview: Welcome to the Guggenheim Circus!

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1 Preview: For Ryan, All Roads Lead to Alice

Big Sky Season 2 E03 Preview: Jenny & Cassie Learn How High Things Go

NXT 2.0 Recap For 10/12: Who Is The NXT North American Champion?

IInspiration Get Title Shot in First Match at Impact Bound for Glory

Doctor Who Marks Jodie Whittaker & Mandip Gill's Final Filming Day

Chucky & Michael Myers' Worlds Collide to Promote New Series & Film

Interview with the Vampire: Kalyne Coleman Joins AMC Series Adapt

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Splattering | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etreLzo-i0s&t=95s)

Locke & Key Season 2 Unleashes "The Splattering" Trailer & More

Massive & Iconic Poster of The Simpsons Cast Hits Auction

The Beatles: Get Back – Disney+ Trailer Guaranteed to Give You Chills

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Profiles The Many Faces of Luna Vachon

DC's Legends of Tomorrow 100th Episode: Darvill, Routh & More Return

The Sinner Season 4 E01 Preview: Harry Still Carries Season 3 Scars

CSI: Vegas Season 1 E02 Preview: Gil & Sara Question the Evidence

Head of the Class OG Star Robin Givens Joins HBO Max Reboot [VIDEO]

How Squid Game Just Became Netflix's Biggest Show & What That Means

The Witcher Season 2 Key Art Focuses on Geralt's Role as Protector

Chappelle/Netflix Update: 3 Suspended Employees Officially Reinstated

Cowboy Bebop Anime Coming to Netflix; OG Voice Actors Dub Live-Action

