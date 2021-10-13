Interview with the Vampire: Kalyne Coleman Joins AMC Series Adapt

Newcomer Kalyne Coleman is set to star opposite Sam Reid's (Lambs of God, The Hunting) Lestat, Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) Louis, Bailey Bass' ("Avatar" sequels) Claudia in AMC Networks' upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. Variety reports exclusively that Coleman has been cast in the recurring role of Grace, Louis' sister. With showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) writing and executive producing, the eight-episode first season is expected to begin production later this year for a 2022 debut. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, with Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago. This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can't wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, when the news was first announced. "With 'The Walking Dead,' this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like 'Breaking Bad,' 'Rectify,' 'Halt and Catch Fire' and 'Better Call Saul' on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."