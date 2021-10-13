Saturday Night Live Checks In with Host Rami Malek at SNL Table Read

So it's midweek, Rami Malek (No Time to Die) and musical guest Young Thug are on tap for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and they've already had their intro video. So if you have your SNL scorecard nearby then you know what it's time for now, right? Yup, the table read!

So without further ado, here's a look behind the scenes as work continues on this week's episode:

Here's a look back at the official intro video for this weekend's edition of NBC's late-night sketch comedy/music series that was released earlier this week:

Earlier this month, Malek offered some insight into how his No Time to Die co-star Daniel Craig became a social media icon. In the 2020 SNL episode, Craig's intro for The Weeknd would go on to become the weekend anthem for all of social media: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," with body language that screams more about a much-needed two-break than an awesome musical performance. Nearly two years later, Craig finally learned about his online popularity, thanks to an interview where Craig was shown the mountain of GIFs and memes that were created out of that moment. Joining No Time to Die co-stars Craig, Lea Seydoux & Lashana Lynch as well as director Cary Fukunaga for an interview with EW, Malek revealed that he was in the audience that night. "You don't know about this. It's gone viral, his announcement of the Weeknd on that show, and it's done so flawlessly that people pick it up because it's unusual in the best way. It's so unique. I was there that night in the audience watching it. I thought to myself at that moment, I looked over to my partner, and I said, 'I think that's the best introduction of a band I've ever heard on SNL' and apparently…," Malek explained before Craig cut in with, "You were right."

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have one new episode before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile on October 23.