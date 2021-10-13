Chucky & Michael Myers' Worlds Collide to Promote New Series & Film

Chucky debuted on USA Networks & SYFY last night and during the show, a commercial aired that has horror fans buzzing today. The killer doll is seen carving a pumpkin as the camera pulls back to reveal he was carving the face of Michael Myers into it when in walks Myers himself who stabs it with a knife. "What, you don't like it?" asks Chucky as we then go into a trailer for Halloween Kills, releasing in theaters Friday and streaming on Peacock. It is hilarious, and a nice treat for slasher fans. You can see the ad below.

Chucky Would Give Michael A Good Fight

In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

I wish they would do stuff like this more. I have very fond memories of Universal Monster team-ups, and Freddy and Jason being on MTV and all sorts of things. We are missing that now. I also need to watch the Chucky premiere, I recently sort of but not really got over my fear of the killer doll and the series intrigues me. The first episode is actually online free of charge to watch right here right now, and Chucky the series airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on the USA Network and SYFY.