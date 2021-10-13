Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1 Preview: For Ryan, All Roads Lead to Alice

For the first time since taking on the mantle, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) will get to stretch her batwings and fly- and she has Luke's (Camrus Johnson) Batwing to help keep Gotham's streets safe. Unfortunately, there's the matter of a mother who may not be as "dearly departed" as she first thought mixed in with the "Bat-trophies" seen roaming around at the end of the second season of The CW's Batwoman to contend with. So "Team Ryan" is forced to "World's Finest" with the last person Ryan would want to have in her ear: Alice (Rachel Skarsten). And it's that inevitable team-up that's the basis for the following preview for "Mad As A Hatter" as Ryan, Luke & Mary (Nicole Kang) realize that a big solution to their problems is waiting over in Arkham.

Here's a look a the newest preview for the third season opener of The CW's Batwoman, "Mad As A Hatter":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 1 "Mad As A Hatter": SEASON PREMIERE – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn't quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan's birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past. As Mary (Nicole Kang) prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever. But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation…and an equally shocking new partnership. Also starring Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, followed by a look at who's who among the newest cast members: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.