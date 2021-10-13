IInspiration Get Title Shot in First Match at Impact Bound for Glory

The IInspiration, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, will get a shot against Decay for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships in their very first match in Impact. Just days after Impact Wrestling announced a deal with Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay and before the pair have even appeared on Impact television, the company announced the title shot at the upcoming Bound for Glory PPV.

Lee and McCay were fired from WWE back in April and have since taken to podcasting to keep their name in the public consciousness until they were ready to make their in-ring return. The release of Lee and McCay from WWE, as well as the release of many of the people fired by WWE during the coronavirus pandemic, was disappointing if not shocking to fans due to a long history of WWE failing to make the most of talented performers and then casually discarding them, so it's always nice to see those stars find a new job on the roster of a company that is more likely to appreciate them.

In addition to making their first appearance in a title match against Havok and Rosemary at Bound for Glory, The IInspiration are also set to be present at the subsequent TV tapings, also taking place in Las Vegas, which will be used for multiple episodes of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

