Charmed S04E02 Preview: Michaela Tries Putting Toothpaste Back in Tube

In Michaela's (Lucy Barrett) defense? Finding out that your destiny is to join with two people you've never met- Mel (Melonie Diaz) & Maggie (Sarah Jeffery)- to form something called the Power of Three and basically serve as a protector & defender of the magical world is a lot to take in. And that fact that it looks like you're a five-star conjurer in your own right? Yeah, it's understandable that Michaela (or "Kaela") wouldn't exactly be too initially keen on such a major game-changer to their life. But with Mel and Maggie approaching the matter in two very different ways, will they be able to pull together the power needed to repel a new threat after all of them? Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for tonight's episode of The CW's Charmed, "You Can't Go Home Again":

Charmed Season 4 Episode 2 "You Can't Go Home Again": RESISTANCE IS FUTILE – As the new Charmed One (Barrett) comes to terms with her powers, she finds herself resistant to accepting her destiny. Mel (Diaz) becomes protective and insistent on everyone embracing the new Power of Three, while Maggie (Jeffery) is apathetic and aloof. But the girls must find a way to accept each other when a new threat starts tracking them. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Liz Kruger directed and co-wrote the episode with Blake Taylor.

In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as The Charmed One, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.