Charmed Season 4 Taps Lieber, Falco & Renna as New Showrunners

The CW's Charmed will have to deal with change and loss on both sides of the camera when the fourth season starts. Following up on last month's news that Madeline Mantock aka Macy wouldn't be returning for Season 4, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro will be stepping down as showrunners (though will remain as executive producers). Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco, and Nicki Renna are set to lead the series beginning with the fourth season.

"We have treasured our time on 'Charmed' during the last two seasons and look forward to continuing on as executive producers while we pursue our development with CBS Studios," Kruger and Shapiro said in a statement. "We are excited for the fans to see what the new team of Nicki, Joey, and Jeffrey have in store for Season 4 and are confident that the show is in excellent hands!"

In Season Three of The CW's fan-favorite series, the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) along with their whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves, led by billionaire Julian Shea (guest star Eric Balfour). Following an epic standoff, we join The Charmed Ones as they are forced to try and save the magical world from extinction and navigate a mysterious magical allergy. As the sisters are challenged in new ways romantically, personally, and professionally, they will face down monsters in both the magical and human world – the likes of which they have never seen.

The CW's Charmed Season 3 stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with EPs Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

