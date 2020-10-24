Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa Is Creeping Us Out

What kind of sick, twisted game are you playing, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa? We're fairly confident that we're not even close to being the only ones asking that question. With the Netflix series getting ready to wrap up its run with the upcoming Part 4, Aguirre-Sacasa has been throwing out teasers for something happening- but what? First, there was the birthday post for Chance Perdomo that included a ten-ton teaser for (once again) something: "P.S. Is Chance's birthday a good enough reason to tease that some extremely wicked #SabrinaNetflix news is coming very, very soon??". Then on Friday, he posted artwork of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina throwing out Halloween candy while standing inside of a pumpkin- with a reminder that we're deep into the Halloween season and close to Sabrina's big 17th birthday and this note: "But will #CAOS fans get a trick or a treat beforehand…?".

On Saturday, Aguirre-Sacasa added another piece to the puzzle by posting an old-school Sabrina Halloween mask, with the following caption: "Tis the spooky season. A retro Sabrina Halloween mask from the 1960's. Not too much longer now, #CAOS fans…". First, let me start off by saying that these posts are getting more and more wonderfully disturbing with each passing day. That said? We're still not fixed on a definitive read. We're still leaning heavy towards a release date with some funky way of announcing it. Again, it could be news of a comics continuation (one that Aguirre-Sacasa referenced previously but not officially)- slim but hopeful chances for a new season, a series of mini-movies, etc. For now? Our creepy wait continues…

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances to fans in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

According to the official description from the streaming service, the final eight episodes find The Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale. The coven will be forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.